Couples Corner: Split or Lit?

THERE are so many things going on in Hollywood coupledom this week. On the heels of the happy news that Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons happily got married to long-time boyfriend Todd Spiewak, other celebrities have news of their own—both good and bad.

Here's the rundown of new couplings in Hollywood and the couples who went their separate ways.

Normani Kordei & Bonner Bolton

When cowboy Bonner Bolton was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars, he asked Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei out on a date through an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Bolton, 29, learned that Kordei had a bit of a crush on him and even made a surprise appearance in one of Kordei's performances on the dancing show.

“Normani, it would be an honor to go on a date with you, Ma’am,” Bolton said on camera last week.

Good thing Entertainment Tonight caught up with Kordei this week who answered excitedly: “Yes! I will go out with you! I’ll definitely go out with you."

But not too fast. Kordei's professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy has some concerns.

“Wait, wait, wait! Not this week because we got things to do this week, but maybe a week after that,” Chmerkovskiy joked as the two are going to the dancing finals.

“I need an address, where you’re going on a date, what kind of menu there's going to be. There’s no drinking involved because she’s not even 21 yet,” Chmerkovskiy added.

Amy Schumer & Ben Hanisch

After more than a year of dating, comedienne Amy Schumer and furniture designer Ben Hanisch have called it quits.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” read the statement released by Schumer's representative to Us Weekly magazine.

The 35-year-old Trainwreck actress and 30-year-old Hanisch celebrated their first anniversary last November. Hanisch is often featured in Schumer's standup routines.

Scott Disick & Bella Thorne

Scott Disick is loving the single life.

It was recently reported that after baby-mama Kourtney Kardashian told Disick that they were never getting back together, the 33-year-old party animal has been seen dating one hot model after another. But People magazine is reporting that Disick has set his eyes on 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne.

“They were dancing together and getting cozy, but he was a total gentleman,” a source who spotted the two on a date night last Monday said. But sources also said that it was just a night out and the two are not getting serious with each other.

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is dating again!

According to The Sun, the 27-year-old songstress is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, 26, whom the publication cheekily described as “a rising star of Hollywood who lives with his mom and dad.”

Swift is reportedly spending a lot of time in London but unlike her previous relationship with another British actor, Tom Hiddleston, the Shake It Off singer wants to keep this relationship under wraps.

But who is Joe Alwyn? He starred in the titular role of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk with Kirsten Stewart, Vin Diesel, Garrett Hedlund, Steve Martin and Chris Tucker. He also starred in the British film The Sense of an Ending with Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling.

He has a degree in acting from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama of the University of London.

Sharon Cuneta & Sen. Francisco Pangilinan

For weeks now, people have been wondering if Sen. Francisco Pangilinan's marriage to Sharon Cuneta is on the rocks. The Megastar flew to the US early this month to “escape” her problems in the Philippines.

At around the same time, a photo of Pangilinan “holding hands” with fellow Sen. Risa Hontiveros surfaced online. The Philippine Entertainment Portal reported that the photo was fabricated.

Cuneta has also been posting cryptic messages on her social media accounts.

On Mother's Day, Pangilinan posted a greeting for Cuneta, which she did not respond to.

Yesterday, Cuneta posted a photo of herself and her children—the same photo Pangilinan used to greet Cuneta—with the caption: “I miss you… The only four people in the whole wide world I would give my life for.”

Now the netizens are wondering: Why leave out Pangilinan?