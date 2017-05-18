Jodi, Xian ponder ‘other self’

WOW! We’re almost at the tail end of May. We so enjoyed the treats of the dry season that we look forward to the next treat and before we know it, we’ll all be going back to reality, so to speak.

It’s a different story though for the Cebu Association of City and Municipal Public Information Officers (Caocampio). As government workers, the members are always on their toes in monitoring the latest developments in their respective local government units and immediate environs.

Next weekend, the group will have its Media Training on Reproductive Health & Gender Reporting in Oslob with resource persons coming from Manila. On the last day, they will be treated to a tour in the town’s popular attractions including the now globally famous whale sharks and other natural and man-made sites.

***

The Cebu Entertainment Group had the chance to talk last Friday with visiting stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Xian Lim, the leads of Star Cinema’s latest treat, Dear Other Self.

The interview was facilitated by promo diva Josie Pereyra of JSP Ads & Promo. The stars said the movie is about how to deal with situations where one is expected to make difficult decisions and inspire moviegoers in the process.

Xian’s biggest decision was setting aside his dream of a pro basketball career in favor of his longing for artistic fulfillment. No regrets, he added.

Jodi’s is putting in the back seat her dream of becoming a doctor in favor of performing. “It’s an unfinished business,” she added and she’s bent on attending to it “one step at a time.”

Both stars will be in separate TV series soon.