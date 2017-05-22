‘Pirates’ advance screening

BE the first the catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales as SM Cinema holds an advance screening tonight.

One may catch it on Imax Theatre at 9 p.m., SM Cinema 3 at 10 p.m. and SM Cinema 8 at 9:45 p.m.

The movie is the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

It stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush. PR