‘Pirates’ advance screening
Monday, May 22, 2017
BE the first the catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales as SM Cinema holds an advance screening tonight.
One may catch it on Imax Theatre at 9 p.m., SM Cinema 3 at 10 p.m. and SM Cinema 8 at 9:45 p.m.
The movie is the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
It stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 23, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!