‘Pirates’ advance screening

Monday, May 22, 2017

BE the first the catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales as SM Cinema holds an advance screening tonight.

One may catch it on Imax Theatre at 9 p.m., SM Cinema 3 at 10 p.m. and SM Cinema 8 at 9:45 p.m.

The movie is the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

It stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 23, 2017.

