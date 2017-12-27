Deuce in Marco Polo’s NY countdown

DEUCE a.k.a Patty Tiu will hype up Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s New Year’s party as she takes DJ’ing to new heights with her fuel-injected performance on stage and her unique taste in music.

She has shared the stage with numerous notable artists in the music industry such as David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Martin Solveig, Laidback Luke, Icona Pop and Nervo, ELC Twins, Dash Berlin, Cosmic Gate, Kaskade and The Chainsmokers to name a few. Having to represent the Philippines as the first Filipino DJ for Zouk Out Prelude and ranked 27th in the DJane magazine worldwide (2015), she guarantees an epic party like no other.

One should check out Deuce, together with Cebu’s top DJs and a spectacular fireworks display at the Grand Balcony of Marco Polo Plaza. It’s P1,000 for walk-in guests, inclusive of two bar drinks. Or one may opt for free-flowing non-alcoholic drinks at P2,500 per person. VIP Table good for four is also available at P17,000 inclusive of free-flowing drinks and a complimentary bottle of champagne. (PR)