Watching the women go by

Sunday, April 02, 2017

As our postscript to Women’s Month and the first of a series of features leading to SunStar’s 35th anniversary, we look back at some of our favorite images of women

This bride was on her way home when a photographer saw her last July 8, 2008.

This bride was on her way home when a photographer saw her last July 8, 2008.

Women on the move. Four years before 2008, Gloria Arroyo took her oath as the 14 president of the republic before Chief Justice Hilario Davide III, in front of the Cebu Capitol. (SunStar Photo/Alex Badayos)
On her first day of office last July 1, 2004, then Gov. Gwen Garcia visited the Provincial Government’s departments and inspected the Capitol building from bottom to top, literally. Cebu’s first woman governor served three terms, then won the third district’s congressional seat in 2013. Now on her second term, Garcia is currently a deputy speaker in the Lower House. (SunStar Photo/Amper Campaña)
We’ve met and photographed many nuns at work, but we’ve also seen them in more playful moments. This photo from the SunStar archives shows two nuns blowing plastic bubble balloons (remember those?), while resting in a roadside store.
In January 2012, Apriel Smith was chosen as Festival Queen. Organizers of the Sinulog in Cebu City started the contest to highlight the lead dancers of each contingent and honor the grace and stamina required of them. The contest is usually held on the Friday before the grand parade. (SunStar Photo/Alex Badayos)
One of the women, perhaps without intending to, strikes a pose worthy of a fashion magazine in front of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral in this shot from July 2009. (SunStar Foto/Arni Aclao)
Sales clerks prepare for work in a Talisay City department store, in this photo taken last March 27, 2014. (SunStar Photo/Alex Badayos)
Mary Joy Tabal, photographed in July 2016, a month before she became the first Filipino to complete the marathon in the Olympics. It was a huge year for Tabal. She finished in 3:02:27 for 124th place in the Games in August in Brazil, then capped the year less than 4 months later with her fourth straight Milo National Marathon title. (SunStar Photo/Alex Badayos)

MUCH has improved in the lives of women in the last 35 years. More girls and women today have access to education, live longer, and enjoy a greater ability to lead independent lives than their mothers or teachers did in 1982.

To start a series of features for our 35th year—and also to cap the celebration of Women’s Month—we at SunStar Cebu chose some of our favorite photographs of women and reflected on what they said about our community.

We left out one of our earliest photographs, that of a woman being questioned by a police officer shortly after a raid on a bar. She didn’t have a stitch on. The photograph showed her back, while she faced a police officer who was studiously jotting down notes on the interview, his eyes averted from the woman before him.

Talk about the male gaze, no?

Truth be told, our photographers have taken hundreds of photographs on the same theme. The women weren’t nude but their faces and bodies were arrayed as objects of desire and fantasy. They gazed back at us from the covers of magazines or from fashion spreads: beautiful and mysterious, but also fixed. Unchanging.

Painters had presented women that way, long before photographers and advertising whiz kids took that tack. “From earliest childhood, a woman is taught and persuaded to survey herself continually,” the English art critic John Berger said in 1972, in a BBC series (“Ways of Seeing”) that later became his most famous book. “How she appears to others...is of crucial importance for what is normally thought of as the success of her life.”

The images here are of a different sort. The women in them are beautiful, but they are more than that.

What emerges from their photographs are signs of their endurance and focus, their drive and wit.

After all, in the last 35 years, we’ve seen two women ascend to the presidency and survive the toughest challenges anyone in politics can possibly face. For all their flaws, Corazon Cojuangco-Aquino (1986-1992) and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (2001-2010) stretched the limits of what was possible for a Filipina to achieve. Closer to home, Cebuanos elected our first woman governor, Gwen Garcia, in May 2004. Voters in Lapu-Lapu followed suit six years later, and chose Paz Radaza as the city’s first woman mayor.

This is an incomplete document of achievement: many other women who have set records or broken the proverbial glass ceilings in many fields are not featured here. We would run out of room. We also want their absence to be a challenge.

May we all keep striving for a future that allows women to transform all their promise and potential into real power, including the power to change our communities for the better.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.

