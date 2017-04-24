Carmen copper hosts wedding of 32 couples

Thirty-two couples in Toledo City, Cebu recently received the sacrament of marriage during a mass wedding sponsored by Carmen Copper Corp.

The ceremony was held last March 28 at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Barangay Don Andres Soriano, Toledo. It was followed by a reception at the Carmen Copper Staff Clubhouse where the beneficiaries and their immediate family members were treated to a sumptuous lunch and entertainment.

Like any couple’s dream of a perfect wedding, the beneficiaries got the chance celebrate the momentous occasion with the members of their family, enjoyed slicing their own cake, did their first dance as married couples, walked down the aisle and received the marriage rites.

One of the brides, Dewan Agawin, said she had confessed to a priest of her frustrations of not receiving the Holy Communion every time she hears mass. A devout Catholic, Dewan knows that cohabitation without getting the sacrament of marriage is against the Church’s teachings.

Dewan and her husband opted for a civil wedding 12 years ago since they cannot afford the high cost of a church wedding. With their four children, the high demand of raising a family took their church wedding plan on a back seat.

“This is truly, for me, a dream come true. I am deeply grateful to Carmen Copper for today, you have been God’s instrument in answering my prayer,” she said.

In his message, Carmen Copper president and chief executive officer Enrico C. Nera said that the company believes in the sanctity of the family.

“Carmen Copper has always promoted and encouraged initiatives, such as this, because it helps in the development of our community members. This is also our way of giving back to you for your support to our mining operations,” Nera said.