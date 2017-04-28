2,000 LED red roses 'bloom' in Cordova

SOME 2,000 LED (light-emitting diode) red roses have "bloomed" in a resort in Cordova, Cebu, an added attraction to the town that was known recently for its 10,000 LED white roses.

The LED red roses can be found in Cordova Home Village, a resort in Bantayan Road, Sitio Datag Cansubing.

Resort owner Edeliza Hansen said that the place is intended for people who can't afford expensive resorts but want to experience amazing pools and soothing sea breeze.

Hansen said she installed the LED red roses, which she ordered from China, for the visitors.

"Sige kog additional ug unsay nindot kay para atong mga guest dili sad mapul-an", Hansen said.

The red roses, which was made available to the public last April 22, are turned on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Aside from the LED roses, the resort also boasts unique room designs, traditional cottages and a swimming pool with slides.

Cordova Home Village’s entrance fee is P50 for kids (10 years old and below) and P100 for adults.

Cordova town is also known for the 10,000 LED white roses in Barangay Day-as.

The 10,000 Roses Cafe, which has drawn thousands of local and foreign visitors since February this year, caused traffic in Day-as village but has somehow boosted the town's economy. (CNU Communication interns Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/SunStar Philippines)