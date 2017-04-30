Summer festival set for Cebu youth in May

CEBU City's youth can expect fun activities next month as the City Government organized a "Summer Youth Festival" on May 20 at the South Road Properties (SRP).

In the morning of the event, an obstacle course, which will start at 4:30 a.m., is set at the venue. The course will challenge the participants' physical and mental ability as they make their way through the rope and tire obstacles, a maze, four huge inflatables, among others, to the finish line.

On the said date, free bus rides going to the SRP grounds will be provided. The buses will be stationed at the City Hall, Robinsons Galleria, SM Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, and Robinsons Fuente.

In the evening, young party-goers will definitely have a blast as local singers and bands, including top DJs in the city, are set to perform and entertain them with their music.

The event, which is organized by the City Government Youth Affairs in partnership with Sunset Summer, is open to all young people from the city's 50 barangays.

Sunset Summer chairperson Vincent Adam Hechanova said the event aims to reunite the youth, especially those from the mountain barangays.

“Kalooy sa mga youth nga naa sa mga mountain barangay nga dili sila maka-try having this kind of advocacy. I want them to try nga mo-grow and to learn something, “ Hechanova said.

Joahanna Veloso, event's marketing and production head, said they are expecting 5,000 young individuals to join the summer festival.

“I believe this would be a good opportunity where I can talk to them the priorities of the mayor (Mayor Tomas Osmeña) in line with the youth. Ang youth man gud sa Cebu City is not only limited to those youth that needs help. This is open to all youth,” Jess Anthony dela Cruz, director of the city's youth affairs office, said.

Interested individuals may register online at goo.gl/xfbEQJ. (CNU Communication interns Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/SunStar Philippines)