Gabii sa Kabilin to mark 11th year with fun activities

ASIDE from showcasing Cebu's museums and heritage sites, organizers of this year's Gabii sa Kabilin (Heritage Night) have also set fun activities and contests for participants to enjoy on May 26.

Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. is set to hold the Gabii sa Kabilin Heritage Hunt, a contest that is open to 20 teams of five each who will have to complete five challenges, located in five out of 10 heritage sites tagged for the hunt, in four hours.

The Heritage Hunt will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the Gabii sa Kabilin on May 26.

Registration fee of P350 per participant will include a Gabii sa Kabilin shirt, a pouch and admission to sites included in the Heritage Hunt.

A Gabii sa Kabilin Blogging and Vlogging Contest is also set for interested participants.

On its 11th year, the Gabii sa Kabilin will feature 27 museums and heritage sites in the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

In Cebu City, the participating sites are Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu, Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Basilica del Sto. Niño Museum, Casa Gorordo Museum, Cebu City Museum, Democrito T. Mendoza Museum, Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. Memorabilia and CAP Art Gallery, Fo Guang Shan Chu Un Temple, Fort San Pedro and Plaza Independencia, Iglesia Filipina Independiente Cathedral of Sto. Niño, Jose R. Gullas Halad Museum, Museo Parian, Museo Sugbo, Museum of Bicycling (Elicon House), Museum of Heritage and Folk Art, Museum of Naive Art in West Gorordo Hotel, Plaza Parian, San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church, St. Theresa's College-Folklife Museum, Sugbo Chinese Heritage Museum, Bradford Memorial Chapel, and the University of the Philippines-Cebu.

Other participating sites are the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue Presidencia in Mandaue City, Talisay City Museum, Talisay Beach Landing, and Collegium Societa Tis Angeli Pacis Museum in Talisay City.

Several roads in downtown Cebu City will be closed to traffic on May 26, to give way to the Gabii sa Kabilin participants.

Guests must purchase a P150 ticket that will serve as an admission to all participating sites, a tartanilla (horse-drawn carriage) ride, and an unlimited ride of the Gabii sa Kabilin-designated buses that will go around all the museums and heritage sites in Cebu City, including those in the cities of Mandaue, Talisay and Lapu-Lapu.