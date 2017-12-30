Lapu-Lapu makes Christmas memorable for kids

OVER 20,000 children in Lapu-Lapu City joined the Kiddieland, which has been hosted by the City Government for five years now.

Inflatable rides, free food and toys were given to the kids, including those in the islet-barangays.

Nicole Balao, Kiddieland coordinator and executive assistant of the City Tourism Office, said the City Government spent P1.5 million for the activities.

In Lapu-Lapu City, the two-day activity was held at the Hoops Dome on Friday and Saturday.

City Mayor Paz Radaza led the ribbon-cutting of the event.

Balao said the City Government has been conducting the Kiddieland yearly to make Christmas memorable for every child.

Aside from the inflatable rides, a building-block room and a City Robotics team booth were also set up.

Free food flowed from food stations set up in the area.

While waiting for their kids, parents and guardians were provided with free makeup, massage, fish spa and haircut.

“For the safety and security of the children, we have volunteers from the different schools, police officers from the Women and Children Protection Desk, City of Lapu-Lapu Allied Force and the Philippine Red Cross,” said Balao.

She said there were over 10,000 kids from the 19 barangays in the mainland who gathered in Hoops Dome for the Kiddieland.

The City Government also brought the Kiddieland to Olango Island for the kids who cannot cross to the mainland last December 20 and 21. It was set up at the Mini Hoops Dome.

There were 10,987 children from the island barangays who came to experience the rides and other activities.

“The Lapu-Lapu City Government offered these para sa mga taga (activities for the people in) Olango for our Christmas (celebration),” Radaza said.

Last December 19, 120 youth volunteers wearing a Santa Claus costume rode bicycles and gave out candies and other goodies to the children in Olango.

They visited different houses and shared gifts to the kids. (FMG/SunStar Philippines)