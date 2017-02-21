3 pts. and 1: Why NBA store Cebu is a must-visit

FINALLY, the Queen City of the South has the privilege of having a piece of premier basketball culture right in the heart of the metropolis, in the form of a shiny, new NBA Store.

NBA Store Cebu is located on the fourth level of The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu. Opened last Nov. 24, 2016, it features two stories totaling 452 square meters worth of space, all filled up with current NBA merchandise to historical basketball memorabilia like autographed basketballs or photos of NBA Legends and Hall of Famers.

Speaking of stars, NBA Hall of Famer and champion Gary Payton was in town for a couple of days to share a bit of the NBA to Cebu.

“I’ve been to the NBA Store in Manila and this one actually tops that one,” said Payton during the launch.

Not yet convinced? Here are three more points why NBA Store Cebu is a must-visit:

Only the sixth store outside the U.S. If this isn’t proof to anyone that the Philippines actually registers a blip on the NBA league radar basketball-market wise, then that person is just not into sports. Outside the U.S., there are six other NBA stores worldwide: Two in Beijing; three in Metro Manila, and this one in Cebu City. Basketball in the Philippines is not just a sport but already a way of life.

‘Closer to home’ The main outlet for the NBA Store is located over in New York, city of the Madison Square Garden, also considered by pundits as the “Mecca of basketball.” Cebu’s NBA store feels a little bit closer to home with its glass walls, and a huge NBA logo by the entrance of the store greeting would-be customers and plain basketball enthusiasts. Truly, the interior look and overall design is world-class.

Toys for boys, gifts for girls The store offers authentic NBA products from all 30 NBA teams. Brands available include 2K Sports, Adidas, Enterbay, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike, Panini, Spalding, Spec Seats, Stance and Under Armour. Items range from jerseys, footwear and other lifestyle apparel to non-apparel items like mugs, tumblers, toys and other collectibles. Also, the store offers a service where customers can order personalized jerseys.

Store with interactive elements The store not only boasts of aesthetics but interactive elements as well. There are gaming corners like an NBA 2K video game set where fans can chill and play a game or two, a pop-a-shot machine similar to the ones found in gaming arcades, and touchscreen monitor that provides customers with information regarding the items sold in the store, and more.

