Fetalvero: Helpful tips post-graduation

HUNDREDS of thousands of graduating students are in for an avalanche of surprises as they endeavor to join the country’s labor force. However, there are over a million jobless Filipinos. Competition, therefore, is stiff and holding a diploma gives no one a guarantee that he/she will automatically get employed. Bear in mind, your school certificate tells a story, your story as to how hard you tried to get an education. But the ultimate goal is to be self-sustaining.

Prior to finishing college, students are so full of hopes and dreams; they are idealistic about almost everything. When they graduate, this is where their pragmatism could come in handy in their approach to realities in job hunting. A school certificate simply means you studied a certain field but you have to prove that you understood what you were taught and are ready to apply what you have learned.

There are companies that requires an applicant to have some experience. It will work in your favor if you have had some kind of training.

After a series of tests, the job interview will be your chance to convince your prospective employer that you are the right one for the job and will be an asset to the company if given the chance.

Applicants usually fail in their job interviews. What you say reveals what you are so passionate about inside your heart. Your inclination, aspirations and perspectives tell so much about your input in the gray matter called the brain.

In job interviews, the human resources and company executives who may comprise the panel will throw questions to ascertain how you love the job you are to be entrusted with and how you will be able to relate with your co-employees. There may be practical and tricky questions. They may ask you how you can effect change. Be focused though on the things you love to do… the kind of job that you are applying for.

Do not allow them to railroad you with these questions: “Where do you see yourself five years from now? Do you plan to go abroad?” One last tip in interviews is connectivity. Stay connected with the panel, meaning be in the same page or frequency.

It is every graduate’s dream to effect change in their lives once they are given the opportunity to get a job and earn a steady income. Not every graduate will have the opportunity but should opportunity come, grab it, claim it as your own. Congratulations to the graduates and good luck.