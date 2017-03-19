Metropolis: Better Air Launch

FOR the world’s first probiotic air purification system brought in by Age Well Solutions International, BetterAir (a revolutionary air and surface purifier) a launch and a cocktail party was held at the Grand Convention Center of Cebu.

“A rising awareness in health and environmental issues has led to an increased demand for natural purification products. After years of research and development, we introduce a revolutionary technology that leverages the benefits of probiotics to replenish indoor spaces with the use of beneficial bacteria to purify the air you breathe,” shares Harry Obsitos of Age Well Solutions International and also BetterAir’s sole distributor in the Philippines.

BetterAir’s mission is to improve people’s lives by creating ecological balance and treating the indoor environment as a whole by purifying the air, surfaces and inside objects of mold, allergens and any other harmful bacteria. This product also has easy and affordable installation and is energy efficient as well. BetterAir’s 100 percent Natural Environmental Probiotics also happen to be the same sort found in yoghurts and supplements.