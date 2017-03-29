Madonna, goats and Fr. Simon

THERE are places you discover only when they appear in your itinerary. Such was my introduction to Poznan and Czestochowa, cities bundled into my tour of Poland.

Poznan is a city in west-central Poland where our tour group made a stop for lunch on our way to Warsaw, Poland’s capital, from Berlin, Germany.

Poznan is billed as a historic river port, but we did not see any port, as our tour director Viktor brought us straight to the Old Market Square of Poznan Old Town, where he let us loose to eat at the restaurant of our choice.

My sisters and I picked the Columbus Pub and Restaurant because it served Polish food that we could understand. Outside the pub, we chowed down the fare on wicker chairs that definitely could have been made in the Philippines.

Sitting under large cream-colored umbrellas in the square called to mind a beloved old uncle who, when restaurants in Cebu started to offer outdoor seating, voiced his bewilderment at why anyone would want to eat outside a restaurant where passersby could see him. Born in the 1920s, he was the same uncle who couldn’t understand why anyone would go out to drink coffee when one could just as easily make his own cup at home and more cheaply by getting a bottle of the granules from the supermarket.

Town hall

We did not linger over our food because Viktor had told us to watch out for the clock at the Poznan Town Hall in the square. Every noon, when the clock strikes 12, two goats appear on a small ledge above the clock to butt horns. This has gone on for centuries because of a legend that two goats once saved the place from a fire by running up the tower and attracting attention.

We thought real goats would appear, but in fact, mechanical goats emerged when the little doors above the clock opened. The head-butting display lasts mere seconds, but it is the square’s top attraction.

Poznan has a pompous official name—The Capital City of Poznan—because it was Poland’s capital in the 13th century. We didn’t have the time to explore Poznan, but those who do may want to check out its Royal Castle and its Cathedral Island, on which stands the Poznan Cathedral, Poland’s oldest cathedral dating back to the 10th century.

The 13th century Royal Castle has been sacked and rebuilt several times. Today it houses a museum on the castle’s history and an art exhibition. The cathedral, on the other hand, contains the crypts of the first Polish kings and chapels bearing examples of Renaissance and Baroque art.

Monastery

Another stopover we made was at Czestochowa, a city on the southeast of Poland that we rolled into, this time as we left Warsaw days later for Krakow, Poland’s second largest city.

Czestochowa hosts the 14th century Jasna Gora Monastery, the national shrine of Poland famed for its Black Madonna painting said to have miraculous powers.

We were unable to access these powers, though, because the Pauline monk who toured us around the monastery made it impossible for us to do any praying.

On our arrival at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Fr. Simon greeted us by saying, “Do you know how we make holy water? We boil the hell out of it.”

Jasna Gora is Eastern Europe’s most popular Marian site.

The 13x19-inch painting of the Madonna above its altar is believed to have been painted by St. Luke the Evangelist. From Jerusalem, it was moved to Constantinople, where it stayed for 500 years. The painting became part of dowries. It reached Russia, and finally, Poland in the 14th century.

“The gold in the altar is not painted,” Fr. Simon said in heavily accented English, as we walked toward the altar in single file in the chapel containing the Black Madonna. “Those are gold leaves, donated.” After a knowing look, he added, “Tax deductible.”

On a side chapel where a mass was ongoing, when the song with the familiar line “Blessed are you, Lord God, of all creation” came through, Fr. Simon quipped: “Filipinos are holier than the Polish.” That really cracked up the four Filipinos in our 44-strong tour group.

Offerings

In a section of the monastery, Fr. Simon showed us votive offerings and robes made for Mary starting from the 15th century. These included pendants, crucifixes, lockets and bracelets.

“Madam (Marie) Curie gave a rosary,” he said. “Maybe it’s radioactive.”

“John F. Kennedy left a signet ring,” he also said, adding wickedly, “and probably a sizable check.” He made no bones about how religion drew money.

He also showed us Pope John Paul II’s sash with bullet holes from the assassination attempt he survived at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican in 1981. “He prayed to Mary for help,” Fr. Simon said.

At the end of our tour, stretching out his hand in a gesture of blessing, the self-deprecating jokester wished us a safe journey back to our home countries, saying, “I make a prayer for your safe return with three blessings, because you might return by the Polish airline.”