One for Mother Earth

MAKING a difference in this world can be achieved in different ways; in fact it can even be done in an hour.

With that in mind, by the time the clock struck 8:30 p.m., it was lights out at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan in participation of Earth Hour last Saturday, March 25.

There at the resort’s beachside outlet, Azure Beach Club, guests comprised of corporate clients, select VIP guests, friends from the media as well as travel industry partners joined in on the celebration with the switch off led by Nicolas Fidele, the resort’s director of fun.

Guests were entertained by fire dance performances and catchy beats by the beach club’s resident DJs; while indulging in a selection of cocktails with names inspired by the event like Polar Cap and Earthgria to name a few, as well as a beachfront dinner wherein they were introduced to the caveman’s pit, where items are grilled and roasted. It’s a new cooking concept by executive chef Godfrey Laforteza.

This global initiative is organized by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) that started in 2007, this effort to save the planet from the mounting threat it is facing from global warming; all one has to do to take part in the movement is to conserve energy by switching off the lights for an hour.

More than an event, Earth Hour is a crusade practiced worldwide in a uniting effort to make an impact in order to save the planet. It only takes an hour—and it does make a difference.