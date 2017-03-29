Utzurrum: Golden Cowrie’s newest jewel; Loveish Nails is here

THIRTY-FIVE years ago, Golden Cowrie Restaurant opened in our Queen City, and since then has deeply rooted itself in the heart (and stomach!) of every Cebuano, bringing generations together with its traditional Filipino flavors.

Year 2017, the premium brand under the Cebu Golden Restaurant Inc. now boasts of 30 branches nationwide, with its latest Golden Cowrie Filipino Kitchen now at the garden area of Ayala Center Cebu. Its 125 square meter main dining hall can seat 50 people, while the adjoining alfresco area seats 70.

So, what’s new? According to Kristine de la Riva-Kokseng, director for product development, they have reinterpreted classic dishes such as: Miki Negra with squid ink sauce, fresh pomelo salad, with singkamas and calamansi dressing; pocherong katag, deconstructed bone marrow, served with soup, crostini and onion jam.

Try its popular street food, Manong’s Real Balls and Salinas kwek-kwek, and for vegetarians, vegetarian sisig and meatless dinuguan etc., but always come home to familiar favorites, Bake Bantayan scallops; grilled tuna belly and the must-haves: crispy pata and original lechon belly.

Ah, the list goes on, and Golden Cowrie, you will live forever in our hearts and stomachs!

•••

Love your nails and pamper them!

Visit the latest pampering salon for nails and other fashion trends: Loveish Nails, located on Banilad Road, (fronting Bright Academy) and managed and owned by a beauty queen, Miss Mandaue 2011, Miss Cebu and Miss Earth 2014 runner-up, Crystal Star Aberasturi-Kang.

Welcoming all and sundry to the pink-themed nail salon, were Crystal and hubby Boris Kang, who solicitously saw to all their guests’ fashion and beauty needs. For aside from the regular manicure, pedicure, foot massage and spa treatments, the salon also has a fashion corner with trendy outfits for milady.

In fact, the event featured a fashion show with mannequins: Yanny Penserga, Cynthia Thomalia, Mikee Beltran and Jessa Cariaga with clothes from the shop, of course!

This venture counts with full family support: Dad and Mom, Ramon and Gina (Escario) Aberasturi, sis Steffi and even glam grandma, from Malitbog Doña Conching Sescon Aberasturi, who but naturally, had her nails done too!

Good luck, Crystal and Boris!