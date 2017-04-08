Luab: Money destroys relationships

WE'VE seen families caught up in court cases over inheritance problems. We’ve heard marriages fall apart when money becomes very scarce. We’ve heard of children demanding their share of the properties like the story of the Prodigal Son in the Bible. As long as one has money, one’s friends are plentiful. The minute one goes bankrupt, only true friends remain.

Look at the advertising gimmicks that arise in order to court your hard-earned money. Not even hospitals now are exempted from advertising their latest equipments. Professional fees everywhere in all professions have soared sky high. If one has money, one can readily be accepted for treatment anywhere. However, we’ve seen many poor people who bring back with them their sick child because they’ve been denied treatment.

One of my employees before was on the verge of delivering her baby in a certain hospital’s doorstep along Jones Ave. but they had to call me to deposit a certain amount just so she could be accommodated. It was a good thing that the baby took its time in coming out.

This time during Lent, we hear from homilies about the need for us to take care of the poor. How many of us though are able to pick up the message as it is spoken from the pulpits?

I’ve been seeing so much havoc caused by the evil of greed where so much money is involved. People want to be with the moneyed group so much that climbing the social ladder becomes second nature. How sad.

Our blessed Mother Mary lived a very simple life, yet up to this day she is revered not because of what she had in terms of material wealth but because of the virtues she had and the lifestyle she lived. She and St. Joseph lived in a carpentry shop and worked but at the same time she inspired others to live simply.

We mothers have told our daughters before they chose their life partners to pick a man with a pure heart, one whose aim in life was not to make millions. We just want wanted the suitor to be industrious and to be honest in his ways and to be frugal in the manner of spending. A man who does not have many needs is never in danger of being corrupted by the evils of money.

Today, it seems, the object of the profit game is to make tons of money with the least possible effort. Being sly and cunning in business is a plus sign for junior executives.

What happens when one acquires those millions?