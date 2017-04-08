Transformations

NINETEEN year-old architecture student Lorenzo Pestaño Jr. took up a vocational course in flight training after graduating from high school two years ago, thinking it was more practical than pursuing a college course.

However, after seven months in flight training school, he had to stop because of financial problems and he felt that there was no sense of fulfillment in what he was doing.

“I believe that my passion in drawing is what made me pursue this (architecture) course, in the first place,” he says. Enzo, as he is fondly called, took and passed the entrance exams for architecture in the University of San Carlos (USC) after graduating high school three years ago but decided to go to flying school instead.

After leaving his dreams of being a pilot, he took the entrance exams again for a more demanding college course, architecture, but was placed under the probationary list. He thought he would not make it but when he did, he persevered in his first few semesters in college. Now, it looks like the aspiring pilot has transformed into a promising would-be architect.

Enzo is among the architecture students who were given honors for their outstanding works in the recently concluded Design Awards and Exhibit of the USC School of Architecture Fine Arts and Design (USC Safad).

The former aviation student who describes himself as a “perfectionist” had three projects in the top five (first, second and fourth places) of the second year level architectural design entries. Indeed, he had shifted toward his rightful track as a future designer.

Enzo’s story perfectly fits this year’s event theme, Positive Transformation, which also sums up the work of architects, artists and designers in the real world. Based on the works that were showcased, the students of Safad seem to know well what await them after they graduate from college; their creative talents ready in molding a more pleasant and functional environment.

The week-long exhibit at Robinsons Galleria Cebu reflected the future designers’ aim of making their own positive contributions in changing the art and architecture scene of Cebu. On display were the best of the best from the various programs of USC Safad: Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Architecture, Advertising Arts, Fashion Design, Painting Arts and Cinema.

For USC Safad, this annual event is a fitting one to close another school year and give student designers their well-deserved recognition. During the opening program, the dean’s listers and board topnotchers were honored by the school, headed by its dean, architect Joseph Michael Espina and the department chairpersons Margret Rosario of Architecture and Araceli Jayne Culibra of Fine Arts.

Looking at these works, one would be able to feel the long hours of toil and sleepless nights the student designers had to go through to come up with a creative output. The process—involving conceptualization and design development to interpreting all these into something that can be seen and felt—is one that involves a lot of well-thought out technique and inspiring theories.

Through good concepts and execution, designs could pave the way to positive transformations in the community and its people. This would hopefully cause another form of transformation, especially in the way the public perceive architects, artists and designers and their works as mere “drawing.” No, it’s definitely more than that.

“To do well in architecture school, it needs commitment and effort. These keep you driven through challenging times and improve your work ethic,” shares Enzo. His works are products of a student’s enjoyment and the passion in what he is doing. The kids at USC Safad truly know their role in promoting positive transformation.