Utzurrum: Pasos exhibit

TODAY, Maunday Thursday, the mood throughout the Christian world is somber, solemn and spiritual, as we commemorate the Passion of our Lord Jesus Christ. Last Sunday was Palm Sunday, when Jesus made His triumphant entry into Jerusalem amid a huge crowd waving palms!

These vivid and lifelike scenes are displayed at the Pasos - A Lenten Tradition exhibit now ongoing at the Archdiocesan Museum, beside the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

With Msgr. Ruben Labajo, rector of the Cathedral, blessing the icons and noted iconographer and collector Louie Nacorda, leading the guests, the poignant displays and tableaux unfolded.

Dramatically, the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary came alive: The Agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, The Crowning with Thorns, The Carrying of the Cross towards Golgotha and the excruciating Crucifixion and Death on the Cross. Also very much part of the painful journey were the beloved characters along the way: Mary Magdalene, Veronica with her miraculous veil, St. John the Beloved Apostle, Simon of Cyrene, Mater Dolorosa (The Grieving Mother) and the Weeping Women of Jerusalem.

The exhibit is open to the public and will run till April 30, except on Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday. It will resume on Easter Monday, April 17, at 1 p.m., with the following museum hours: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

For a soul-searching renewal of faith, and a share in Christ’s sorrowful journey, drop by Pasos. The experience is uplifting!