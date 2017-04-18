Literatus: Conduct disorder and brain changes

A GROWING number of scientists today are convinced that changes in the structural organization of the brain reflect conduct disorders among children and adolescents. These variations are often measured by the thickness of the cortex portion of the brain using high-tech analytical machines.

A renowned scientific theory called the developmental taxonomic theory (DTT) holds that the onset of conduct disorder in childhood most likely indicates disorder in the child’s neurological development, while onset in adolescence most likely indicates an exaggerated teenage rebellion expressed through behaviors imitating those of their antisocial peers.

In effect, while misbehaviors of children can be attributed to changes in the brain’s structural setup, misbehaviors of adolescents reflect social adjustment issues.

A team of nine practitioners in psychology and psychiatry tested this theory by mapping out the structural organization of the brains of children and adolescents to determine if both conduct disorders have neurological basis.

Graeme Fairchild, academic psychologists at the University of Southampton and the University of Cambridge who led the team, reported to the Journal of Childhood Psychology and Psychiatry in 2016 that misbehaving children showed significantly strong changes across the brain’s cortex, while adolescent misbehaviors had far fewer changes across the cortex, in fact, even lower than behaviorally healthy adolescents.

These findings indicate that misbehaving adolescents may have been a result of inadequate developmental changes in their brain cortex compared to behaviorally healthy adolescents.

Consequently, this also indicates that, beyond an exaggerated rebellious phase, misbehaving adolescents may need more brain stimulations to enhance their neurological development in order to achieve normal behaviors.

