Neri: A wedding in Bangkok

Neri: A wedding in Bangkok

Tuesday, April 18, 2017
By
Nelia G. Neri
Eve
Newlyweds. Mr. and Mrs. Shane Muangkroot (Pattaraluck Taviphat).

The groom’s family. The Muangkroots: Groom’s nephews Khade and Khame, Dad Noppadon, Mom Elma, sis-in-law Anny and brod Thai Airways Captain Jate.
The Garcia siblings. The newlyweds with the siblings of the groom’s Mom Elma, from left, Dale Garcia, Elma, Jesus Garcia Jr., Nelia Garcia Neri, Gina Garcia Atienza, Joyce Garcia Dizon and Dr. Zenda Garcia Lat. Not in the photo is former Cebu City Mayor Alvin Garcia.
Blessings from elders. After asking for blessings, the newlyweds pose with the groom’s parents, Engr. Noppadon and Elma Muangkroot, former Deputy Prime Minister Pracha Promnog, SunStar chairman of the board Jesus Garcia Jr. and the bride's parents, Bunnustasak Taviphat and Yuvadee Chuntikul.
Romantic song. Shane sings a song he composed for his bride, Pattaraluck.
The ninangs from Cebu. Shane’s aunts, Doreen Garcia, Armi Garcia and Ninette Garcia.

THE Holy Redeemer Church in Bangkok was the setting of the wedding of Shane Garcia Muangkroot, second son of Elma (Garcia) and Engr. Noppadon Muangkroot, to Pattaraluck Taviphat, daughter of Bunnustasak Taviphat and Yuvadee Chuntikul, one lovely day last month. Officiating priests were Rev. Fr. John Wirach Amonpattana, C.Ss.R., Rev. Fr. Joseph Chalern Kitmongkhol and Rev. Fr. John Cef Ledesma S.D.B.

The wedding reception was held at the elegantly decorated Pimarn Siam Hall of Plaza Athenee Hotel of the Le Meredien group. Aside from the usual "wedding do's," the program included the Thai tradition of the bride and the groom asking for blessings from their parents and revered elders by laying themselves prostrate before each of them. We found it so touching.

Highlight of the celebration was the oh-so-romantic song that Shane composed and sang for his bride. What beautiful music and lyrics! Made all of us listeners swoon, more so when we saw the lovelight in the bride's eyes, and the tenderness in Shane's glances as he sang straight from the heart. Indeed love makes the world go round!

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 19, 2017.

