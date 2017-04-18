Neri: A wedding in Bangkok

THE Holy Redeemer Church in Bangkok was the setting of the wedding of Shane Garcia Muangkroot, second son of Elma (Garcia) and Engr. Noppadon Muangkroot, to Pattaraluck Taviphat, daughter of Bunnustasak Taviphat and Yuvadee Chuntikul, one lovely day last month. Officiating priests were Rev. Fr. John Wirach Amonpattana, C.Ss.R., Rev. Fr. Joseph Chalern Kitmongkhol and Rev. Fr. John Cef Ledesma S.D.B.

The wedding reception was held at the elegantly decorated Pimarn Siam Hall of Plaza Athenee Hotel of the Le Meredien group. Aside from the usual "wedding do's," the program included the Thai tradition of the bride and the groom asking for blessings from their parents and revered elders by laying themselves prostrate before each of them. We found it so touching.

Highlight of the celebration was the oh-so-romantic song that Shane composed and sang for his bride. What beautiful music and lyrics! Made all of us listeners swoon, more so when we saw the lovelight in the bride's eyes, and the tenderness in Shane's glances as he sang straight from the heart. Indeed love makes the world go round!