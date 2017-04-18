Notes of nostalgia

IN talk of all things sweet, Cebuanos have long known of 10 Dove Street since its beginnings dating back to 2002 with its signature cakes and savory dishes.

It started off as a charming café tucked in Sto. Niño Village named after the street address. Now, it has grown with its string of branches from restaurants to confectioneries located in different parts of the city.

There in Axis Entertainment Avenue stands 10 Dove Street Confectionery, the fourth branch. Putting the spotlight on its cakes and pastries, this confectionery opened in December.

Stepping in the shop, one will be greeted with a showcase of some of its cakes as presented on its display table, giving customers a chance to check out some of its selections up close. It prides itself in providing home-baked selections made fresh daily.

From old favorites, traditional bakes and those made for special moments, it houses different kinds of cakes divided into classic, special and premium selections. Also, it features a certain cake weekly which is chosen from its list of cakes, as well as special creations for special occasions like the holidays, graduation or Mother’s Day. It also offers seasonal ones, like the avocado cake for this season.

It also has pastas and sandwiches available as well as different kinds of pastries and beverages. This month, it recently introduced its summer frappés: Chippy Choco, Mocha and Oreo Speedwagon.

Bearing a café setting trimmed with French country accents, the confectionery not only possesses a light and inviting setting but promises that good ol’ taste, that signature taste patrons have always known and loved of the brand.