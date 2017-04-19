Budapest for beginners

THERE was a drizzle on the wharf, and I began to wonder if my sisters and I had made the right decision to go on this dinner cruise on the Danube River.

I’d always considered river cruises overrated. Paying to see structures bobbing up and down, hazy and miniaturized in the distance, didn’t really appeal to me. But after our spin in Budapest, I repent in dust and ashes. Budapest is called the “Pearl of the Danube” for good reason.

Hungary has just 10 million people, of whom two million live in the capital, Budapest. But you wouldn’t know it from its edifice complex.

Buda Castle, the castle and palace complex of Hungary’s kings since the 14th century, occupies nearly five square kilometers. Its courtyard should be familiar to Katy Perry fans. The pop star filmed the music video for Firework here in 2010. Today, the complex houses the Budapest History Museum, and Hungary’s national gallery and library.

Budapest occupies both banks of the Danube, the river separating Budapest’s hilly side (Buda) from its flatland side (Pest).

Aside from the castle, the Buda side boasts of Gellert Hill on which perch a Cave Church run by Pauline monks, as well as the Gellert Baths and Thermal Spa named after a Benedictine monk pushed from the hill and into the Danube during a pagan revolt in the 11th century. Both the church and the baths use the healing powers of the geothermal pools under the hill to lure patrons.

The Pest side of the Danube can’t be outdone though, as looming really large here is Hungary’s biggest building, the 315-foot-tall Hungarian Parliament Building, resplendent in lights.

“We use only half of the building now,” our guide Amy said of the late 19th century building with 10 courtyards, 691 rooms and 29 staircases.

After the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire in 1918, Hungary lost 70 percent of its territory. This is why many of Hungary’s buildings now seem too big for its population. The Parliament Building houses the coronation crown used to crown more than 50 Hungarian kings.

For romantics wanting a bridge shot, the bridges linking the Buda and Pest sides of the river include the Liberty Bridge featuring bronze statues of falcon-like birds that figure in ancient Hungarian mythology, and the three-way mustard Margaret Bridge. The latter was named after a 13th century Hungarian princess who morphed into an iron girdle-wearing Dominican nun.

Returning to our hotel, the Hilton Budapest City, we contemplated what Budapest’s face could be in the morning.

Castle District

Daylight found us on Castle District, site of the Trinity Square and Fisherman’s Bastion. The square hosts the Trinity Column, an 18th century monument to thank God for surviving the plague. The column sports statues of the Holy Trinity, angels and saints, and bas-reliefs.

But the square’s main attraction is the 13th century Matthias Coronation Church officially named The Church of Our Lady. It was named after a 15th century king whose feats included taxing the nobility, becoming king of the Czech part of Czechoslovakia, and conquering Vienna.

The church was transformed into a mosque after Suleiman captured Buda in 1541, Amy said. Though the Ottomans were expelled in 1686, when the church was later rebuilt in Gothic style, Eastern motifs were used for the interiors to reflect its history of Ottoman occupation.

Behind the church is Fisherman’s Bastion, a decorative terrace offering a great view of the Danube. Built on an old rampart defended in medieval times by the fishermen’s guild, the terrace provides the backdrop for the equestrian statue of Hungary’s first Christian king, Stephen I, contemporary of that monk who ended up in the Danube.

Heroes and beauty

Hungary was a great power—no doubt about it. Heroes’ Square records 1,000 years of its history in a statue complex featuring Hungary’s rulers from the ninth to the 19th centuries. Anyone who keeps records that long must have been prompted to do so by some organized structure like a kingdom or empire with the megalomania and means to force the preservation of its history for future generations.

The square lies at the end of Andrassy Avenue, a chic address lined with Neo-Renaissance palaces and houses, and upscale boutiques we did not visit to conserve foreign currency.

We belatedly learned that Budapest is also called the City of Baths, for it hosts baths galore, including the Széchenyi Thermal Baths, named best international medical thermal baths in 2016 by a medical travel publication. We didn’t get to test this spa baths’ powers to treat orthopedic conditions and degenerative diseases, though, because with its domes and manicured gardens, we didn’t know it was a spa until we Googled it months later.

Instead, our body pains disappeared at the WestEnd City Center shopping mall next to our hotel. Four hundred shops! Low prices! Our vision sharpened instantly, and we were as limber as gazelles. No thermal ministrations needed.

Other Scene Stealers along the Danube

Müpa Budapest

Its concert hall, museum and festival theater form Hungary’s cultural hub.

Budapest University of Technology and Economics

This 200-year-old training institute looks like a castle.

Hungary’s Pride

■ Rubik. Hungarian inventor and architect Ernő Rubik created the Rubik’s Cube.

■ Reel. Hungary has the biggest European movie studio. The films The Martian, Die Hard 5, Evita and Inferno were filmed in Budapest, with Budapest mimicking Italian cities.

■ Recipe. Goulash, the European meat stew, was first made by medieval Hungarian shepherds.