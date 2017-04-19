Utzurrum: Cebu Marriott Hotel’s two decades of excellence

WHAT better and more prestigiously visible manner to mark 20 years of hotel excellence than by a three-day happening titled Glance: Celebrating Timeless Distinction, meticulously put together by the executive and creative team of Cebu City Marriott Hotel (CCMH).

Headed by hotel general manager Patrick Carroll and director of sales and marketing (DOSM) Cleofe Albiso, the duo was ably assisted by marketing communications manager Frances Alfafara and public relations officer Nico Velasquez.

The fabulous extravaganza featured a Wedding Fair with a grand Bridal Show featuring six designers, an awesome appreciation segment honoring the wedding industry influencers who have likewise flourished in their craft in the last two decades, and to culminate this superbly special evening entertainment galore, with the cultural caliber of songbird Anna Fegi-Brown and immortal strains from the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra Bravo, CCMH!

Happy Easter to all!