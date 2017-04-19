Utzurrum: Cebu Marriott Hotel’s two decades of excellence | SunStar

Utzurrum: Cebu Marriott Hotel’s two decades of excellence

Wednesday, April 19, 2017
By
Chinggay V. Utzurrum
The scene
Partners. Cebu City Marriott Hotel’s (CCMH) director of sales and marketing Cleofe Albiso (left) and CCMH general manager Patrick Carroll (right) flank Marriott’s partners in excellence awardees: Pastry queen Marissa Unchuan, designer Harley Ruedas, event stylist Teresin Mendezona and fashion icon Philip Rodriguez.

Awardees. Director of sales and marketing Cleofe Albiso, general manager Patrick Carroll, Marichu Tan-Geson, Harley Ruedas, Lemuel Arrogante, Philipp Tampus, Marissa Unchuan, Pinky Chang, Teresin Mendezona, Philip Rodriguez, Gilbert Go, Oj Hofer, Rei Escario for Jun Escario.
Guests. Harry Seno, Joy Climaco, Cathy Adis, Bo Almendras, Frances Alfafara, Jacqui Zamora and Nico Velasquez.

WHAT better and more prestigiously visible manner to mark 20 years of hotel excellence than by a three-day happening titled Glance: Celebrating Timeless Distinction, meticulously put together by the executive and creative team of Cebu City Marriott Hotel (CCMH).

Headed by hotel general manager Patrick Carroll and director of sales and marketing (DOSM) Cleofe Albiso, the duo was ably assisted by marketing communications manager Frances Alfafara and public relations officer Nico Velasquez.

The fabulous extravaganza featured a Wedding Fair with a grand Bridal Show featuring six designers, an awesome appreciation segment honoring the wedding industry influencers who have likewise flourished in their craft in the last two decades, and to culminate this superbly special evening entertainment galore, with the cultural caliber of songbird Anna Fegi-Brown and immortal strains from the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra Bravo, CCMH!

Happy Easter to all!

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 20, 2017.

