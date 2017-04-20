LeSportsac celebrates Disney’s Bambi

IN collaboration with Disney Consumer Products, LeSportsac is proud to present a Spring 2017 collection celebrating the 75th anniversary of the beloved animated classic, Bambi.

Directly inspired by the original artwork and the film’s message of friendship, the collection features two vintage prints starring Bambi and his best friends, Thumper and Flower. Strongly focusing on spring in the forest, the prints are inspired by the theme of Pretty Flowers. In Bambi and Friends, the small prince of the forest and his pals, shown in authentic painterly style, frolic in a lush flowerbed uniquely designed by LeSportsac. The second print, Thumpin’ Around offers a softer neutral ground of periwinkle flowers recreated with original pencil-sketched illustrations of Bambi and Thumper.

Iconic scenes are also brought to life in LeSportsac style with four unique placement graphic cosmetics that capture hearts in very much the way the film did 75 years ago. The collection is available in select LeSportsac Classic styles and features a vintage cameo inspired zipper pull in the image of adorable Bambi.

An iconic lifestyle brand with a global outlook, LeSportsac was founded in 1974 by Melvin and Sandy Schifter, who invented the original ripstop parachute nylon bags and luggage. Today, the company (acquired by Itochu Corp. in 2011) has become known worldwide for its lightweight, high quality accessories, combining whimsical colors and prints with on-the-go functionality and enduring quality.

Lesportsac is available at Rustan’s in Ayala Center Cebu. PR