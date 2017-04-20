Youthful hues

FASHION Institute of the Philippines gives a whimsical take on children’s wear. Mixing fashion, comfort and playful doses of fun, these designers present creations bearing the theme Dancing dreams.

Designer Orlie Mar presents Cherub, a billowing creation fusing satin and cocoon fabric, added with a floral 3-D rose embellishment, creating an overall heavenly design.

“Cherubs have been depicted in art as youthful, pure children. And without a doubt, I got the idea that children are innocent and without blame. Parents always look at their children as a gift from God so it is no wonder I incorporated an angel to my look for this design,” said Orlie.

Reysan Ornopia’s blue number evokes a princess-y charm to it yet presenting a coming-of-age design with details like a bow at the back of the dress to blue floral trimmings.

“If you look at the dress, it’s more like inspired from Alice in Wonderland. I wanted to create a design that was not childish but aimed at teenagers,” said Reysan. “So, I used the pale blue satin material and cut out the leather blue flowers from lace to create an elegant dress for a teenager but keeping the theme of a princess.”

Joanne Seno looks back and brings to life memories long remembered with the design bearing the theme, Flower Child in light-colored designs and floral appliqués. When asked for the inspiration, Joanne said: “My childhood memories of celebrating Flores de Mayo.”

Jeanette Baclay gives a futuristic princess spin on the design inspred by The Hunger Games. “I used silver to make it look futuristic and embroidered appliqués that will enhance more of the dress and additional Swarovski stones to give spark to the dress,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gena Sanguenza Alforque’s airy number bears the theme Frozen Fever and pays tribute to one of Disney’s beloved princesses. “Up to now, children are still amazed by the Disney movie Frozen. The second mini-movie of Frozen wasn’t much seen by all, though. Here, I portrayed the Frozen Fever version of Elsa’s and Anna’s dresses, making my look a true princess for the Spring season,” said Gena.

Mars Silud takes us down a trip to stories of old, bringing to life a colorful and sweet rendition of medieval tales.

“I am a designer who always has a sweet tooth for the medieval era: the volume, the tight bodice and the eleborate details. The ensemble was purely inspired by Red Riding Hood of the Grimm brothers and a modern gourmet dessert,” said Mars. “The girl skipping along the path to grandma’s house is translated through the playful volume and layers of the skirt, while the sweetness of the pastries is translated through the enticing base color of the garment—with a slight dash of gold—and the rest of the embellishments.”

Briget Tibas conveys the flowers of Japan blossoming during spring time in a creation themed Japan Blooms at Springtime Rain. “To portay the colorful blossoming Japan flowers at spring time, a floral embroidered chiffon. While the tierred silhouette of the skirt mirrors the picturesque display of the falling blossoms,” Briget said.

Last is Carmel Mae Salera’s modern princess design with details like lace and pearls for that subtle elegance and modernity. “A lot has driven me to consider this look and the result came flowing in by just coining in the term ‘princess.’ I desire that kids who wear my design feel like they are royalty and my daughter and model felt much more. This is my vision,” Carmel said.