Cuenco: Stay golden

ORO China’s 50th year anniversary party wasn’t just golden. It was a pearly, sparkly, star studded evening at the Radisson Blu Cebu befitting of Cebu’s timelessly elegant jewelry brand. About 400 of Cebu’s illustrious personalities in business and society were invited to the gem of a celebration. Everybody was dressed to the nines for the formal gala event that included dinner and a fashion show.

Talented entertainers like show violinist Julius Gacang, R&B artist Kyla and balladeer Richard Poon added beautiful music to a sumptuous dinner. Guests sampled stir-fried scallop in XO sauce and asparagus, seafood apple salad rolls, braised duck breast with jellyfish, honey glazed pork stuffed with taro, and creamy seafood soup. The main course included crispy pork belly, Hong Kong style steamed lapu-lapu, tiger prawns, braised mushrooms and broccoli, and ee fu noodles with straw mushroom and green chives. Dessert was a rich Swiss chocolate Feuilletine log cake with salted caramel ice cream and strawberry “sand.”

We were then treated to a fashion show with pieces created by some of the most respected designers in the Philippine fashion industry from Cebu and Manila: Jun Escario, Arcy Gayatin, Philip Rodriguez, Cary Santiago, Rajo Laurel, Francis Libiran, and Randy Ortiz. Each designer presented a five-piece collection made even more breathtaking with Oro China jewelry crafted with gold, pearls, and precious stones. Brand ambassadors Chesca Garcia-Kramer and Isabelle Daza walked the runway while Miriam Quiambao emceed the show. Seated front row with friends and fellow media Alexis Yap and Shari Quimbo, we were close enough to the beautiful clothes and elegant jewelry to touch them. This fashion show was one of my personal favorites. Of course, we settled for taking in as much detail as possible with just our eyes and our phones.

After 50 years, Oro China continues to flourish as a brand run with attention to detail, with designs ranging from everyday simplicity to heirloom sophistication. Oro China jewelry is available in now more than 20 outlets across the country. Stay golden, Oro China!