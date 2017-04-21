Flavors with a kick

THERE’S a different and unique way to enjoy chicken and Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar is one such place that shows the locals how.

It prides itself in introducing an entirely new way to enjoy chicken with its unique taste and string of spirited flavors as it serves up spit-fire grilled dishes marinated in a blend of herbs and spices brought in from Africa.

This fast casual dining concept presents chicken cooked and served in different ways from its starters to the main plates, healthy meals and afternoon treats.

Alone, the spitfire-grilled chicken is a showstopper, but what makes it even more enjoyable along with the wide range of dishes available is its eight signature sauces that come with every order of chicken—a trademark of the brand. The flavors are Poulet Vous Cajun Remoulade, Apachee’kn Mesquite BBQ, Fowl-Mouthed Chili Peppa’, Sheik Chic’s Harissa Exotica, Tokyo Tori’s Sweet Soy, Count Cluckula’s Garlic Brew, Ka Tuka’s Honey Pinakurat and Hen Dynasty’s Hoisin Sesame. Patrons can even buy their favorite sauces at the restaurant.

Other must-try selections include its bbq back ribs, fajitas, pastas like the truffle-based pasta tartufo, pizzas as well as its desserts and milkshakes.

Launched last Feb. 9, the place can seat up to 150 people with two function rooms and bears a light ambience with its playful decor.

Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar is located at Mandaue’s latest lifestyle strip, Meerea High Street. This is the 12th branch nationwide that brings the best of Portuguese and African flavors to the metropolis; a welcome addition to the plethora of dining options in the city.





Location: Meerea High Street, Ouano Avenue, North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City

Operating Hours: 10 a.m - 10 p.m.

Facebook: @peripericharcoalchickencebu

IG and Twitter: @pericharcoalph