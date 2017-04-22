Corporate heart

THESE days, businesses are not merely out there to make money. The better ones also try to make a difference in the life of the community where they thrive. For Plantation Bay’s Manny Gonzalez, the reaching out begins within the company: paying the usual talent fee for its in-house dance troupe which he also brings abroad on sales blitzes and paying them too, of course; sending its supervisors and executives for brief studies abroad, or sending them on free trips abroad so they can experience what it feels to patronize five-star hotels there and making sure the staff gets to taste what the resort considers its best sellers by serving the chosen dishes on selected days in the employees’ canteen.

These days, Plantation Bay is reaching out to the community by utilizing what it originally meant to be an employees’ children’s center as a community center for the senior citizens of Marigondon. It has become their regular meeting place and when they meet, the resort gives them their snacks. The place is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Senior citizens wanting to use the place for their own celebrations only have to book the place and they can use it for free. Since it was originally meant to be a children’s center, lolos and lolas who babysit their grandchildren will find the place very convenient as most of the fittings are low. There is also a play area for kids, with books and games, and if they wish, they can even watch kiddie movies. And yes, there’s a kiddie bathroom too.

The center offers zumba sessions every Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. and also regular medical check-up for the senior citizens. For those who need them, Plantation Bay gives medicine. Recently, it sponsored an eye clinic for senior citizens and those who needed glasses were given free reading glasses. Soon, the resort will have a dental van that will be used not only by the employees but also by the senior citizens of Marigondon.

According to Colleen S. Barcelona, human resource manager of the resort, the caretaker of the center is a retired employee of Plantation Bay. She adds that besides this outreach program of the resort, it also has a scholarship program with Don Bosco for vocational courses; on-the-job training for them is at the resort and if there is an opening for them, they get hired. The resort also has an outreach program with 35 farmers in Cantipla, Cebu City. They have become the source for the fresh vegetables in the resort kitchen. Recently, Barcelona adds, they planted fruit trees: Guyabano, avocado and nangka.

Barcelona, incidentally, has been with the resort since it opened 20 years ago. And she is the best example for what Plantation Bay does for its employees—she has had the privilege of taking a short course in Harvard and will be off again soon for another short course, this time in Cornell. Of course, she has traveled at company expense staying in five-star hotels abroad. And she looks forward to eating at the employees’ canteen every time it serves the resort’s kare-kare.

Plantation Bay does have a heart, not only for its employees but also for the community where it thrives.