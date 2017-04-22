Luab: Pets are God’s creatures too

WATCHING my Japanese Spitz go to a man who will love her better than I did was traumatic for me but it was time to let go. I knew that fact when he asked for my dog and I saw that he loves the dog so much. When I saw them bond together, I knew where the dog belonged.

When I transferred home, little did I expect that the advertisement on TV which says, “Spend time with your pets for they miss you and need you too,” would prepare me for what was to come.

•••

During this season of Lent, I will try to attend Sunday mass and to receive God in Holy Communion. We are blessed to have many good services nearly every hour on EWTN.

For a time during Lent I felt alone, because I knew that Jesus suffered so much for me and here I was not really focusing on carrying my cross, to please my God.

So many people told me to remember that Jesus is a loving God. Yet the guilt most of us carry still is a burden which is not light. Basil Valdez’s song of “cast your burdens on my shoulders” is so apt even today. God’s covenant with us is not to be taken lightly, hence, today I’m claiming this covenant and declaring a light Sunday.

•••

The Japanese Spitz would have been disciplined and petted but the dogs at Tessa’s place just gave birth and there was bound to be rivalry among the dogs. We couldn’t keep her quiet even for a second that night and none of us had a moment’s rest. The second night was just as bad and the same thing happened. So, when the husband of Alou decided to ask for the dog, I said, “Time to put things right into the little creature’s life.”

You will one day decide to get a pet. Fine, that is highly commendable. Love it, play with it and make sure that the pet does not lack anything coming from you.

A pet of my granddaughter saved them from a robber who broke into their house. The dog growled, bit the robber until the robber ran away shouting in pain. This woke up the whole house and gave the master of the house enough time to get his gun and report the incident to the security of the compound.

Stray dogs are dangerous. Of that there is no doubt. But pets are wonderful opportunities to shower love and to receive love in the most possible way we can ever hope to reach. We all need to make our pets happy. Today should be happy pet’s day.