Moises and Palmares: Leaving Chit’s place

Michelle: Lloyd, who has been living in for two years with Chit with whom he has a three-month-old baby girl, wants out. Both of them have stable jobs with a BPO company. According to him, while he feels “na pikot,” he admits that he is concerned about their baby. He says that he knows that if he ends their relationship, his girlfriend will get the custody of their child. He wants to know what he will do. I think the first thing that Lloyd should do is ask himself why he feels that the relationship is constricting him. When he and his girlfriend decided to live in, it was most likely because they wanted to be together. And now that they have a child together, he wants to be apart. Relationships are not easy and need a lot of work, but it need not be complicated.

DJ: Needs evolve. The world is changing, relationships are changing and we are changing. A lot of people these days, like Lloyd, no longer want to stay in an empty relationship. But he brought himself into this situation. It was his choice. He should have considered the strength of his commitment before considering the possibility of adding another member to the cast. But there is no use now to keep looking at the past. I assume the lesson’s already learned. The focus now has to shift to moving forward, this time, taking into account the new star of the show—their baby.

M: There is a quote that says “the most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.” In a blog I read, it says that while it is important to love your kids, if you’re in a relationship, your partner comes first. The problem is if you no longer love your partner, then this impacts your relationship with your child. We have to remember that love is not just a feeling but a decision.

DJ: It looks like Lloyd loves his baby but not Chit. I suggest that he take a step back, think over what he wants and why. It’s okay to face his feelings and the reasons for his decision. It also helps if he shares these to someone he trusts. Once done, he can be upfront about the struggle. But no need to pull apart her qualities as a way to explain what’s not working. I won’t be surprised if Chit will still go through the curve of shock, denial, anger before acceptance. But he’s got to be a gentleman all throughout the process. Even if they’re not married to each other, he’s forever tied with her. He’s her child’s father. The baby still needs their support, stability, security and love even if they are no longer together.

M: Frankly, sometimes it works better if a couple who have irreconcilable differences do not force themselves to live together and be miserable. As they say, “pain is inevitable but misery is optional.” Whether Lloyd opts to continue his relationship with Chit or not, what is important is he treats her fairly by giving his support in raising their child, and not just in terms of finances.

DJ: Their situation is not ideal. But when done right, their baby can still grow up believing that even in an imperfect world, it is definitely possible to truly love and be loved.