Putting a prime on education: Hilfsprojekt

AT around seven in the morning, in a school hidden among a thicket of trees, children can be seen neatly lined up in rows diligently singing to the rhythm of the National Anthem. They sing with pride despite aching feet with slippers barely covering the soles of their feet, despite tired eyes having only slept after hours of making ends meet, day after day. These are the persistent students of San Agustin Elementary School where the path is a long and winding uphill climb, for the school is located three hours down south of Cebu in a mountain barangay named San Agustin located in a town called Alcoy. The children, however, have seen the importance of education and continue to go to school despite the fact that a muddy future awaits.

Deciding to take a new path for their early morning hike, German nationals Martin Belz and Michael Peikert stumbled upon the humble school. And as they have been living in a community near the vicinity, Martin and Michael found it in their hearts to start a cause to give back to the community they’ve been presently living in because of the value they see in investing in education.

“You see, Germany has no resources. We don’t have oil. We don’t have gas. We only have our brains. So that means at the end of the day, educating the children is the future. If you are not investing in education, it is completely wasted because they are the next generation which brings the country forward. It is because of this thinking that in Germany, education is free and you can go to any university in Germany and you don’t have to pay a single euro in fees because it’s basically an investment and that’s how it should be. Here, education is very expensive and that is not good because at the end of the day, people cannot afford to pay taxes because they cannot compete and they won’t have good jobs,” said Belz, one of the people behind Hilfsprojekt - San Agustin.

Now, the organization Hilfsprojekt is composed of five core people working for the betterment of the school: Belz, Peikert, Sago Mueller, Axel and Jenni Kraemer.

Before March 2015, no comfort rooms could be found in the area, and a few classes were held outside the school underneath the trees. There was also no electricity and no immediate source of water; children had to walk down the mountain to buy tap water which was unreasonably sold at P20 per gallon.

In the present, the school already has newly painted walls, an open field that is no longer sloping which serves as the playground for its students, a comfort room, a rainwater catching system which is now their main source of water and solar panels currently being lined up on its roof for electricity having been sponsored by an electricity company located in Germany named Elektrizitätswerke Schönau (EWS) which harnesses electricity from alternative sources such as the sun, the wind and the current of water.

San Agustin is the only school in Cebu to date to be able to use such alternative source of energy. In addition, homes of 18 students from the school were also included in the solar project of Hilfsprojekt, and solar panels were installed on their roofs with the help of Cebuano engineer Magdaleno “Jun” Baclay Jr. Before the solar panels were installed, the community used kerosene for their lamps at night.

“The 18 houses consumed an average of 427 liters of kerosene annually, at a cost of P22,000. This amount can now translate into savings as the solar power system eliminates their dependence on kerosene for lighting. With the solar home system installation, this prevents emission of around 1,100 kg of carbon dioxide annually, or about 22,000 kg of carbon dioxide emission avoidance for the life of the solar power system of about 20 years,” said Engr. Jun. In addition, the family and the school where the solar panels are installed are able to sell excess stored energy to the Cebu Electric Company.

Aiza Pelando, teacher-in-charge of San Agustin Elementary school, admits that students’ motivation to study was very low before the project started and uplifting their spirits to accomplish her goal as a teacher was part of her job description.

“I always tell them that the difficulties will pass, and in the end your efforts will be rewarded if you diligently study because education can change your life. I remind them the importance of education and that their status in life is not a hindrance for them to reach their ambitions.”

Despite the present difficulties the students of San Agustin still need to overcome for them to be able to exercise their right to education, the presence of the Hilfsprojekt has given hope to the students. For most, if not all of them, the option to attend classes is heavily weighed against the need to earn money for the family.





Facebook:

@sanagustinschool

@hilfsprojektdatag