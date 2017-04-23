Find a mission

WHEN a coconut reaches its prime, some fall to the ground on our beaches. Come high tide, these drift onto the open sea. Then at some point in time, this coconut finds its way back on our beaches where this starts to grow to become a tall tree. And its mission is to provide for mankind. In fact, nothing gets wasted from its trunk, fruit, juice, fruit husk and shell, leaves and its “ubod” and “ganit.”

Every creation has a mission. The colorful butterflies make pollination possible. The buzzing bees provide us honey. Lizards help us get rid of insects that pester us. Rodents, while making use of our discarded left overs, somehow eliminate unwanted trash. To each his own mission in life.

The new graduates at this point in time may have an idea where to apply but remain uncertain where their job-hunting will lead them. There are those who graduated from an Education course but will end up working as call center agents. Unless of course, the graduate is determined to pursue a dream, an ambition, a mission.

I think mission is the key word in one’s quest for a purposeful life. No mission is impossible if you set your eyes on it and put your heart into it. Why do you think missionaries are very successful? It is because when they are sent to places, their hearts and minds are into what they do. They sincerely and easily merge into the community and learn the language of the place and then spread the Good News.

It is so disappointing to see teenagers who just kind of drift, with no direction and goal in life. These drifters will have to find out and discover for themselves what their missions are and they will never know by sitting idly and watch busy people pass by. According to a smart writer of Honor Books, these are the people who think by the inch, talk by the yard and deserve to be kicked by the foot. Across the spectrum of drifters, are those in their twilight years who still want to contribute something to society… the senior citizens doing voluntary work.

Should there be enough fraction of our entire population that would think they can afford to be idle, sooner or later a dictator will rule over the rest of the Filipino populace. However, we do not want that, so we better reassess our situations in life and live a purposeful one. Would it be wonderful that at the end of our journey in this mundane world, we can then proudly say “mission accomplished”? (noemifetalvero@yahoo.com)