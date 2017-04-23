THE MSYCFI (Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung Charitable Foundation Inc.), together with The Social Company husband and wife team Jason and Irha Atherton, succeeded with the project by donating bancas (small boats) for the livelihood of fishermen in Kinatarcan Island in Sta. Fe, Cebu.

Located in the north of Cebu Province, this small fishing island, where boats and other means of livelihood have been destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, still hasn’t completely recovered up to this day. Irha, who hails from the neighboring Bantayan Island together with her husband Jason gladly provided the optional donation slip in all their restaurants in the United Kingdom and had raised a considerable amount to help the residents of the island. MSYCFI, on the other hand, was involved with the operation funds, coordinating and allocating the right beneficiaries at the event handover, led by Chris and Carla Mckowen, which took place at the Kandaya Resort in Daanbantayan.

The fishermen received the boats for sustainable fishing, plastic sea waste collection and travel for children to and from schools after much deliberation as to how it is best to help the island as suggested by Monette Aliño of MSYCFI and Ace Pierra of the Cebu International School (CIS), who also in the process, oversaw the building of the boats. Other donations included 1,000 meters of fishing nets, as well as food supplies and clothing.

The Yellow Boat of Hope, formerly referred to as the The Philippine Funds for Little Kids, started as a national movement to help children who used to swim to school in the mangrove village of Layag-Layag, Brgy. Talon-Talon, Zamboanga City. The MSYCFI is a non-profit, non-sectarian and non-political organization that was established in 1991 to provide relief aid, education and healthcare for the underprivileged in the Philippines. For more information on the Social Company, please check www.thesocialcompany.co.uk. (kristallegarcia@hotmail.com)