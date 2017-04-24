Espina: Perlas Man of Honor... the ‘Bugsay’ legacy

A DECADE ago, the Philippine Foundation Inc. led by president Fr. Ernesto Javier, S.J., conferred the Perlas Award on then Consul Roberto Aboitiz for his “vision and service” to sustain student leadership and academic excellence, community-based projects in ecology, entrepreneurship and health services to upgrade the quality of life. His partnership with the Province and City of Cebu to envision a better place for everyone integrated a strong multi-sectoral teamwork.

Aside from Bobby (as he was fondly called) being the president of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi), former trustee of Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, his leadership in the Mega Cebu, among so much socio-civic participation, he was an inspiration to many.

There were many lessons I learned from Bobby in envisioning projects. Most significant was the assistance extended when I edited the book Anthology of Filipino Values, for Philippine Foundation. Years ago, I thought of making our Heritage house in Argao, Cebu, a landmark and Bobby sent his staff to study the project.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) conferred on him, the degree, Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa, for his impeccable contribution in education, arts and culture.

USJ-R is thankful to Consul Bobby who lent his expertise and support in the school’s acquisition of an academic partnership with Tsuneishi to open a branch in Balamban, Cebu. I wouldn’t forget when he met with me with the then USJ-R President Anthony Morillo, OAR, and project chair, Fr. Constantino Real, OAR for this purpose.

Despite his desire to work, sans fanfare, Bobby couldn’t just escape the people’s notice of his “magnanimity.”

Our friend Consul Bobby was truly a Man of Honor, a role model in integrity and respectability. We all join wife Marian and family, in praying for his eternal peace with the Lord.

Legacy of Bobby Aboitiz: Bugsay Principle

The term Bugsay is the Cebuano word for paddle: “A short oar that propels.”

Every person in this world is given a bugsay—these are the internal resources that give us the power to direct our own destiny. You can power (paddle) yourself toward your chosen destiny, be sidetracked, remain motionless or move around in circles without any focus or direction. One must have the right attitudes, and have a clear view of one’s goals in life. One must be fully aware of this freedom to choose and to consciously direct one’s life.

This is illustrated with an insight from a “fisherman.”

· Every day at dusk he sets out to fish in his baroto. He brings along his fishing gear and a bugsay.

· He begins to paddle toward a destination he has selected. He has a plan, and faith in his judgment. He trusts that he has identified the right fishing spot for that day, and that he will succeed and be able to feed his family and sell the excess catch.

· Stroke after stroke, he moves closer to his choice spot, occasionally adjusting for changes in direction brought about by the current, waves and wind. He pursues his plan with continuous effort. What would happen if the fisherman stops paddling?

· The fisherman makes these decisions every day and is rewarded with his catch, and in knowing he is doing his best.

What then can we learn from the fisherman? It is important to have:

a. A destination/a goal in life broken into daily activities.

b. A plan… and be prepared to deal with setbacks and changes as they are part of life.

c. Determination… work on your potentials and take opportunities… results will follow.

d. The right attitude and plan to succeed. Maintaining a positive attitude will lead one:

- To excel in everything we do

- To lead by example

- To serve and be other-person oriented

The bugsay is Bobby’s gift to make us strive toward achievement.