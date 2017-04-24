ART is most powerful when it speaks the language of the heart. When it does, the piece conveys to its audience the reason for which it was meant to exist. The literacy of the heart is conveyed through the beauty of art.

Finding it within their hearts to support a cause and help heal the world with every masterpiece, members of the Cebu Artists Inc. (CAI) organized an exhibit entitled Heart in Art. The display was a cause-oriented group exhibition featuring artworks from CAI.

Heart in Art was presented to the public by Cebu Parklane International Hotel as part of its corporate social responsibility. The proceeds of the show have been pledged to help the Cancer Warriors Foundation which meant that every painting sold served as a donation to help a child with cancer.

The exhibit included still life portraits, landscapes and narratives, each telling stories which showed the audience that Cebuanos put their hearts into every creative piece produced. Special guests included Ahmed Cuizon, regional director, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board; Judy Gabato, Department of Tourism 7; and Dante Luzon of CAI. The special guests graced the launching of the exhibit to show their support for the cause.

With works of their heart in frames, the artists’ creations beckoned the public with one of the greatest reasons for which art exists.