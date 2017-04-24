Quibranza: Switchfoot throwback, live in Cebu

IN the late ‘90s heading toward the new millennium, alternative rock group Switchfoot hit the ground running; a band with a raw and eclectic blend of poetry, rock music and haunting melodies. This was made possible by a creative fuse that only a muse lends to those who enjoy a degree of musical independence free from commercial pressure. Switchfoot was and is still passionate about what it does.

It was during the band’s third release that things started to work in the way of massive success. Citing one track, Only Hope was a song that lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Jon Foreman wrote without thinking about what other people would think about it. From a chord progression perspective, it’s an anti-pop pop song, a rarity to pull off in mainstream radio; it’s almost like Bohemian Rhapsody’s friendly neighbor with how the melody (and acoustic guitar playing) wasn’t really easy for novices or casual fans to sing and play along to. But that didn’t stop actress Mandy Moore (and company) from featuring an almost full version of it in what is now considered one of the pioneers of modern heartbreaking chick-flicks in the film A Walk To Remember. There was also that New Radicals cover of Someday We’ll Know featuring a Jon and Mandy duet.

But the reach of Hollywood doesn’t take away from the craftsmanship and creativity of the band. Their fourth release, and arguably their best (or biggest) album The Beautiful Letdown, took the band from America to the world. Songs like Meant To Live and Dare You To Move became international rock staples and from that album onward, the band has been non-stop in releasing records.

“When we get together to make a new record, we want to make sure we do it for the right reasons,” said Jon during an interview after a press conference at Cebu City Marriot Hotel. “Then after we tour the album, we break the band up,” hinted Jon playfully regarding the band’s process in producing an album.

Jon, his brother Tim (bassist), Chad Butler (drummer), Jerome Fontamillas (keyboardist/guitarist) and Drew Shirley (guitarist) were in Cebu for a show at The Terraces in Ayala Center Cebu last April 19. It was the first time they had ever played in a place outside of Manila, as they had played in the capital about four times already. To the pleasure of fans, the band rocked out to their songs for a good hour and a half, with a set-list that revolved most around the second half of their discography. Their latest record Where The Light Shines Through is the band’s 10th studio album and features songs like the album title track and I Won’t Let You Go.

“We sing these songs because hope deserves an anthem.” Jon says this a lot: during the press conference, during the show itself. It’s an unwritten and binding contract as to why the guys of Switchfoot write what they write, play what they play and do what they do around the world. They just wrapped up their Asia tour and are looking to play in Europe a few weeks from now.

Next week, I’ll probably jot down some random trivia, thoughts and other fun stuff about the show and interview with the band. Did you guys catch them live? How was the experience? Feel free to share it online and tag #SunStarLIVE. Cheers!