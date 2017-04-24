Tasty and keeping it simple

“Keeping it simple” is how the boyish-looking 33-year-old chef Andrea Burzio describes his culinary principle. Chef Andrea is an Italian chef for Acqua, Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort’s Italian restaurant. He comes from Turin in the northern mountainous region of Italy, close to the French border, so his style also has hints of French cuisine.

Chef Andrea was about 10 years old when he started to cook for family and friends. Seeing them enjoy his food made him decide to become a chef. He went to culinary school but he says he learned more when he started to work, particularly in his home city Turin in a Michelin-starred restaurant, La Barrique. The work there, under Chef Stefano Gallo, was, in his words, “very challenging, very demanding, but [it was] where I learned a lot.”

He has worked in other Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe, particularly in France and Switzerland. His stint in Mactan is not his first in Asia as he has worked in Thailand and Myanmar. He describes Shangri-La Mactan as a pleasant surprise. Here, he feels “everything is developing.”

“There is a positive environment. Every day I wake up feeling everything will be better (than the day before). In this environment, you can work with a positive attitude.”

Asked what makes a cook a chef, he explains that a cook dices, sautés, boils but a chef’s job involves planning and is both “mental

and physical.”

“A chef manages the staff, the budget and everything else in the kitchen. It is a challenging job and I love challenges both physical and mental. Succeeding in the duty of a chef makes me feel satisfied in life. At the end of the day, I feel I have done something. Food is bonding. I love to be like the protagonist of anyone’s happiness as dealing with food is dealing with people’s happiness,” said Chef Andrea, who has been a stand-alone chef for years now.

Being an expat chef these days usually means going from restaurant to restaurant, from hotel to hotel, from one country to another. The movement must entail adjustments. For Chef Andrea, going into a new assignment, a new environment “is the best part of being an expat chef.”

“Meeting a new culture is a thrilling experience and enrichment for my personal and culinary skill,” he said.

And to go to a new place, he says he travels light. “I do not bring anything with me. I bring as little as I can, just a few old clothes and that’s it. I am a man of simple needs and whatever I need, I will get it once I arrive at my new place of work. I live my life according to the place and the people I meet and my job. I am flexible, adaptable.” When he arrived in Mactan seven months ago, Shangri-La personnel were surprised that he did not have to be met with a van for his baggage.

Asked what is Italian cuisine, he answers: “It is easy to say pizza and pasta. Actually, Italian cuisine is vast and modern. In my opinion, I would tag as Italian anything that can approximate the taste of my childhood and I rely on the simple rule of freshness and quality of raw materials. Everything is fresh, simple.” That, for him, is his Italian food philosophy, and, he adds, among the common basic ingredients for Italian cuisine are olive oil, balsamic vinegar and lemon.

He says he was born in the mountain region of Italy where to go to the sea would mean to go on a holiday. These days, he runs a restaurant that faces the sea and, in a sense, he says he seems to be on a kind of holiday. When he has time and the blue sea beckons, he does swim, he snorkels a bit, but he will not dive. Most of the time he just relaxes “in the quiet and simplicity of my room.” He adds: “The kitchen is very noisy so when I need to relax, I need to be quiet and alone. I am quite a nerd. I spend half of the time watching movies. I am a fan of sci-fi.” He also does video games. When he is not in his room, he tries to do some sport to keep fit or find a new restaurant and food to try.

Chef Andrea is basically trilingual, being fluent in his native Italian, as well as in English and French. When he was in Thailand, he got to know a bit of the language. Here in Cebu, he is also learning a bit of Visayan, like the word “kapuy.”

Though mild-mannered and quiet, he is attracting a lot of attention (from the opposite sex) for his boyish good looks and continental charm and simplicity. He is really a simple gentleman. So, when asked what he would cook for himself if he has to, he answers: “A simple tomato pasta or breaded fried chicken.” Very basic and simple. Like his culinary philosophy “Keep it simple.”