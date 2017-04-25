A league for legends

ALL Raymark Ong wanted was a place to chill, watch live games on TV with friends with a little bit of booze and pulutan on the side. That was the dream hangout for him—watch mixed martial arts or the NBA playoffs on a large TV with a passionate crowd that’s just there to have some fun.

That’s why he opened a sports bar where guys and girls can chill, play and drink and just basically have a great night out.

League Sports Bar has a lot of amenities fit for a memorable night out with friends. From large billiards tables to a heated game of Foosball or a head-to-head competition at the beer pong table, League Sports Bar is here to help you get that well-deserved break.

Opened last Jan. 14, the sports bar has been a great hangout for a lot of locals to the point where it was dubbed the “home of beer pong.” League has two full-sized beer pong tables that would surely bring out anyone’s competitive spirit.

League got its name from the typical Cebuano sportsmen question, “Unsa’y liga gi-apilan nimo ron, bay?” (What league are you now playing in, bro?) Raymark, being a basketball player in his school days, has always had this connection with sports, and it wasn’t a hard decision to end up with a business that surrounds one of his passions.

“I want to watch games live. I want to have my friends with me, have a few drinks, eat a little bit of pulutan; just a place to chill,” he said. “That’s why I decided to open a place just for that.”

The full-size sports bar can fit up to 250 people with an indoor area and VIP lounge. The indoor area also has small table-top drinking games that people can use, like the Drinko shot glass game, a boozy variation of the classic Plinko board, and a fun Tic-tac-toe shots game. They also have nine flat-screen TVs and a projector for the VIP lounge for the ultimate game watching experience.

League also has weekly challenges for its patrons. On Tuesdays, dart enthusiasts can register on-the-spot for a rousing game of darts. Thursdays, it has a beer pong competition and on Sundays it has the billiards challenge. Champions of any of the games would get a free bottle of brandy, and if they finish first three times in a row, they would get a P5,000 gift certificate.

Even with so much going on at League, Raymark just wants one thing for his customers: to have fun. And with so many entertaining things to do at League Sports Bar, it’s kind of hard not to have a great night.

League Sports Bar is located at F. Cabahug St., Cebu City. One can start playing from 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on weekdays (except Mondays) and from 6:30 p.m. onward on weekends.