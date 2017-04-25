Literatus: Nipping, napping great vocabularies

“SLEEPING is no mean art: for its sake one must stay awake all day.” - Friedrich Nietzsche.

There was a traditional assumption in child psychology wherein highly stimulated children turn into highly intelligent adults. In fact, as early as Nietzsche’s time, this assumption had been around. Thus, children may not need frequent daytime naps to ensure maximal daytime stimulation.

Recent evidence, however, disputed this assertion in relation to language learning, particularly vocabulary mastery.

Instead, Klara Horvath and Kim Plunkett of the University of Oxford, Department of Experimental Psychology, noted that reliance on nighttime sleep during early childhood is negatively associated with vocabulary acquisition and growth.

In fact, children who oversleeps at night tended to be slow in expanding their vocabulary of words.

Moreover, Horvath and Plunkett reported in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry (2016) that the number of daytime naps that children take every day can predict their vocabulary acquisition capacity both in spoken words and the ability to listen.

The more frequent the daytime nap is, the greater the vocabulary growth will be. Thus, napping in the morning and in the afternoon are beneficial for children over language learning than napping in the morning or in the afternoon, or worse not even napping at all.

The key apparently is sleep efficiency—adequate and restful sleep whether or not it is less than the commonly accepted eight hours sleeping standard. In the absence of unhealthy overindulgences to nighttime sleep, restful sleep is the key to mental health and better language learning.

Another point to remember is that the study pertains to young children. The case of adults may be a different story, or not.

“Day, dawn slowly, Stay, faint starlight; Sleep lets the lover be hopeful and bold. Hush, fond dreamer, Crush thy fantasies; These vain thoughts must be left untold.” – William Johnson Cory, Rhymes at the Wrong End.