Neri: Happy occasions

YOUNG couple Matt Leost and Celeste Rodriguez came all the way from Sydney, Australia, to have their first heir, Antoine Mathis, baptized at the Sacred Heart Church. It was a late morning ceremony officiated by Fr. Raffy Degracia followed by a luncheon reception at the Casino Español de Cebu. Coming all the way from France for the red-letter occasion were Matt’s loving parents, Jean Jacques and Cecile Leost, and his sister Anne Sophie who was one of the godparents. Doting first-time grandma Susan Rodriguez (Celeste’s mom) played host to the Leost family. Also jetting in from Australia were Lesty’s siblings Marco (godfather) with wife Megan, and sister Christine (godmother) with daughter Sophia.

●●●

Blue and white were the colors of the evening when Korean Air (KE) hosted a party dubbed Cebu Top Travel Agent Producers Night at the Ibiza Beach Club of Movenpick Hotel. Welcoming faces were KE Cebu manager Jong Wook Park, passenger sales executive Ann Momongan and sales rep Nina Marie Tunacao who happily treated their guests with a sumptuous Churrasco buffet dinner... grilled meats/seafood galore.

The top five in the list were Global Link Travel & Tours (Andrew and Jeanne Teh ) who took the number one slot followed by Travelways International (Alan Carvajal), Cebu Fortune Travel (Aida Uy), Grand Hope Travel (Angelita Dy) and Grand Holidays (Cherrylyn Callelero). Also in the list were Leisure Travel (Sheila Colmenares), Destination Specialists (Marget Villarica), Uni-Orient (Jerome Mendaros), Travel Services (Richelle Cobar) and Worldwide Travel (Zenaida Chua).

The awarding ceremonies started just as the sun was going down at the seaside Ibiza. It was a beautiful setting for the happy occasion.

●●●

The first Disciples D’ Escoffier dinner in Cebu was one memorable event at La Gondola of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Disciples D’ Escoffier is an organization honoring the memory of Auguste Escoffier, master of French and international cuisines. Main purpose is to promote the extensive tradition of cooking and the techniques created by Mr. Escoffier, in select schools, as well as give professional training to chefs and apprentices.

Presiding over the delectable dinner were Chef Philip John Golding, the founding president of Disciples D’ Escoffier International in Asia, who has worked in the Philippines for over 20 years. British-born Chef Philip has been the recipient of the Bossing Special Award as a “Foreignoy” who has helped Filipinos abroad with job opportunities. He has honed his skills in prestigious three-star Michelin and five-star hotels and restaurants in Europe and around Asia. Also in attendance was the organization’s secretary general, Donna Chua.

On the Waterfront Hotel side, there were general manager Anders Hallden; Giovanni Sias, corporate executive chef; and Linda Hou, executive chef, who saw to it that the dinner fare was tops with Premium Australian Lamb Rack, mint butter, bell pepper and zucchini shavings layered polenta as main course.

●●●

Ilonggo artist Rayond Legaspi presented his Dreamscape collection (a series of portraits of hefty sleeping women in colorful dasters/house clothes) at the Qube Gallery. The unique series highlights the artist’s talent of drowning “the silence of sleep on the canvass with the noise of a proliferation of hues and patterns—on the daster and on the bedsheets.” The collection “texturizes Legaspi’s notions of the rural—markedly defined by portrayals of heavy-bodiedness that pertain to both wealth/health and gluttony.”