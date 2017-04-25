A playful summer

SUMMER is definitely in the air as Ayala Center Cebu launched #AyalaMallsPLAY last April 20 with the PressPLAY event.

Attended by members of the media and special guests, the Play Park was opened at the garden area where amusing large-sized toy games are exhibited. Some of these games were the Ring Toss, Connect 4, Twister, Jenga and Pick-up Sticks.

The event was a preview of an entire Series of Play that will color the summer days, allowing mall-goers to experience “play” through music, dances, sport activities and games.

Part of the series is Songs of Summer with the mall partnering with 22 Tango Records. Homegrown artists sing and play their original songs at the mall every Wednesday until May 24. A Summer Latin Dance workshop by Cebu Salsa Club will also be held on Mondays to Thursdays. Children wanting to get out of the house can drop by for some jumping clay to play with available Mondays to Fridays, and a Vanguard Card fight every Saturday. For those interested in being fit and skillful, the PressPLAY series has a fitness session with Gold’s Gym, Coach A Metabolic Fitness Camp by Coach Alan Choachuy and taekwondo by the Ken Sports Academy.

The Play Park will be available until June 3. Eula L. Talisic