Weekend event for Labor Day
EXPERIENCE the first three-day, non-stop Labor Day Weekend celebration Cebu has to offer this April 29, 30 and May 1 at Mactan Newtown Beach and enjoy great music and fun activities.
It is something one surely wouldn’t want to miss for summer as WKND2017 guarantees loads of fun. It offers an unrivaled selection of contemporary and classic performers. International and local DJs are expected to give a full blast of electro music, pop, jazz and indie rock.
Party-goers can look forward to various outdoor activities ranging from live bands, beach soccer, and beach volleyball to a paddleboard race. Jetski fanatics will enjoy the weekend as racers all over the country will gather for the two-day Jetski competition for the battle of speed, wits and skills.
Day one includes some sports plus a music festival, while day two involves more sports, acoustic bands and a sunset session. Eula L. Talisic
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.
