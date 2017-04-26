Exciting summer getaways

WEAR the style that’s perfect for the summer season. As eye care is as important as skin care to protect one’s self from the damaging heat of the sun, this summer, Eye Society launches its summer campaign called Travel in Style and offers to its patrons a free trip for two aboard the luxury cruise liner Star Cruises Virgo.

As the eye boutique prides itself in its wide collection of international designer eyewear brands, it is rewarding customers with a single receipt purchase worth P10,000 or more with a chance to win the Travel in Style raffle promo. In partnership with Star Cruises Virgo, it is giving away a six-day, five-night cruise for two persons aboard the Star Cruise Virgo.

In addition, Eye Society gives a special 20 percent discount on graded sunglasses to let one experience the comfort and convenience of no longer needing to wear contact lenses behind stylish sunglasses. And as Eye Society is the only accredited distributor of Ray-Ban, Ray-Ban lovers are also eligible to win a trip to London on top of the Travel in Style promo. Ray-Ban is giving away five trips for two for five days and four nights in London.

The promo period for Eye Society’s Travel in Style Raffle runs until May 31 and the raffle draw will be on June 20. Announcement of winners will be on June 21. Travel cruise dates run from June 22 to Dec. 31.