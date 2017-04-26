Utzurrum: Flower queen bids CX farewell | SunStar

Utzurrum: Flower queen bids CX farewell

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
By
Chinggay V. Utzurrum
The scene
Dinner. Honoree Elena Sy-Chua, at her glowing best during her farewell dinner in Hong Kong.

Pose. With venue at the posh Visionary Condo Suite, Elena, seated seventh from left (in black with flower tiara), poses with her Hong Kong-based colleagues.
Batch. Elena (seated second from left), with her Cathay Pacific batchmates, called Induction 15, ‘85: From left are Hermie Orias, Judi Puentespina, Elena Sy-Chua, Rosanna Wood, Lucy Villanueva, Carol Kivimaki, Joyce Labitan, Jean Montinola and Jigs Abiera.

CATHAY Pacific Air (CX) literally went: “Sky is the limit” when the entire crew of a CX flight to London and Paris, rolled out a streamer that read “My Last Flight – Thank You, CX.” Even passengers cheered.

That was glam CX crew supervisor Elena Sy-Chua’s last flight before retiring from an airline she so loyally served for 32 years!

Wait, that’s not all. There was still another “Farewell Dinner to Remember” hatched by her CX batchmates, known as “Induction 15, ‘85.”

This was held at the Visionary Suites, in Tung Chung, one of Hong Kong’s high-end condos, with an all-Pinoy guest list: 19 Filipinas and 10 Cebuanas, with special guests, Elena’s closely-knit family, who jetted there for this occasion.

The lively batchmates didn’t leave a stone unturned to ensure the scintillating success of the affair. After all, dear Elena was the first in their batch to retire!

Is there life after CX?

Elena knew only too well that this day would inevitably come, so she prepared a hobby, a flower farm in Sirao, affectionately called “Little Amsterdam” where she remembers bringing home her first seedlings. She is indeed thrice blessed, as a Sto. Niño image stands guard at the entrance, alongside a towering windmill!

CX’s loss is the farm’s gain, for this is where Elena serves full time attending no longer to passengers, but to flower lovers.

Good luck, flower queen!

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 27, 2017.

