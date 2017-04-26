Utzurrum: Flower queen bids CX farewell

CATHAY Pacific Air (CX) literally went: “Sky is the limit” when the entire crew of a CX flight to London and Paris, rolled out a streamer that read “My Last Flight – Thank You, CX.” Even passengers cheered.

That was glam CX crew supervisor Elena Sy-Chua’s last flight before retiring from an airline she so loyally served for 32 years!

Wait, that’s not all. There was still another “Farewell Dinner to Remember” hatched by her CX batchmates, known as “Induction 15, ‘85.”

This was held at the Visionary Suites, in Tung Chung, one of Hong Kong’s high-end condos, with an all-Pinoy guest list: 19 Filipinas and 10 Cebuanas, with special guests, Elena’s closely-knit family, who jetted there for this occasion.

The lively batchmates didn’t leave a stone unturned to ensure the scintillating success of the affair. After all, dear Elena was the first in their batch to retire!

Is there life after CX?

Elena knew only too well that this day would inevitably come, so she prepared a hobby, a flower farm in Sirao, affectionately called “Little Amsterdam” where she remembers bringing home her first seedlings. She is indeed thrice blessed, as a Sto. Niño image stands guard at the entrance, alongside a towering windmill!

CX’s loss is the farm’s gain, for this is where Elena serves full time attending no longer to passengers, but to flower lovers.

Good luck, flower queen!