April favorites

ANOTHER month has passed! Here are the products I’ve enjoyed using over the last few weeks. Two of them are priced at P100 or less!

Dearberry Miss Monalisa Eyebrow Pencil

Kilay is life, but the struggle is real with budgeting. I know a lot of people swear by pricey brow pencils, but it hurts my pocket to spend P1,000 or more on a product that I know will run out after a few months. I found this well-rated eyebrow pencil on Beauty Manila for only P100 and was not disappointed. It is possibly the smoothest brow pencil I have used. Each stroke delivers full color without looking scary. The pencil is shaped so that you can draw thin strokes to outline, or thicker ones for filling in. Despite the high humidity these days and my always-oily forehead, it doesn’t smear. It will only start to patch after a hard workout at the gym, but few P100 brow products can perform this well. Plus it twists up, so no need to carry a sharpener around or deal with messy pencil shavings. I have already bought backups of this pencil!

Skin Genie Lip and Cheek Stain Alive

Here’s another affordable, well-rated find from Beauty Manila. Most of us Pinays love lip and cheek tints because we like the naturally pretty look, and we need our products not to budge in our tropical weather. This lip and cheek stain has a generous amount of product for only P80. It applies evenly, is not streaky, and doesn’t have that weird taste that some tints do. Apply a little for a hint of color or layer on for more intense but still natural-looking pigment. It comes in so many different shades, whether you want a warmer, sunkissed flush or a just-bitten reddish stain.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Body Oil

I know what you’re thinking—a sticky body oil when it’s this hot? But sticky, this body oil is not. I’ve actually had this for a long time but kept forgetting to use it. It’s not spoiled yet, so I put it on my bathroom sink so I can see it and remember to use it daily! When you’re in dresses and swimsuits this summer, skin should look healthy. All that swimming in a chlorinated pool or saltwater will dry your skin, so you have to moisturize even when it’s hot. The instructions for this body oil say to apply before towel-drying from a shower, but I apply it after toweling off from my evening shower, before bedtime. This doesn’t feel heavy at all considering it is rich with cocoa butter and vitamin E, which can both feel thick if not formulated well.