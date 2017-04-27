Cruisin' through summer

WELCOMING summer, this city’s talented fashion designers bring forth a bevy of stylish renditions as a toast to the season.

Taking it up a notch when it comes to beach cover-ups, Mikhail Achas takes inspiration from the Japanese kimono for this summer look, fusing tradition with details that pay tribute to the season with its embellishments, enriching the white chiffon number.

“I have always wanted to do a beach cover-up inspired by the Japanese kimono. I altered the silhouette by dropping the sleeves to an off-shoulder and recreated a 3-D version of the intricate hand-painted details by using an assortment of pastel colored lace, beads and pearls,” said Mikhail.

K Miranda’s ode to summer comes with touches of animal prints in subtle fashion and metallics, among others, for that next level dress-up game using printed charmeuse and metallic lamè.

“Function and comfort should always go with style and structure,” said K Miranda, whose designs were inspired by the calmness and colors of the crystal clear waters and sandy beaches.

Bree Esplanada’s creation evokes a regal-like vibe. Add color blocking for inspiration, not to mention the color and cut of the dress, and it overall gives it that perfect summer frock. When asked about the theme of the design, Bree said: “Roman holidays; Royalty having a yacht party in the seas at Rome.”

Meanwhile, Griffins Malazarte presents a lace number dubbed the white flora dress for that heavenly summer vibe.

“Summer heat is unavoidable; cool adventures and long trips are inevitable,” said Griffins. “There are a lot of unforeseen circumstances this summer so we need serenity and tranquility; this is what the white flora dress embodies. With this dress, your summer experience will make you feel light, comfortable and calm like in heaven.”

Summer calls for social affairs both on and off the beach. With this in mind, Pinky Magalona presents designs ideal for such moments like the off-shoulder tube dress and double-slit pants that go well with one’s swimwear; think cruise chic.

“Girls who love to party by the sea but still look classy,” said Pinky.