New lippies to brow waxing for a cause

FOR ladies who are always on the go, with so little time for makeup mornings, Benefit Cosmetics’ newest line of lip and eye shadow products should become their best girlfriends.

Their Real Double the Lip and the Duo Shadow Blender do the trick in the shortest time possible. These babies are designed to do two things at once—Double the Lip is a lipstick and lip liner in one while the Duo Shadow Blender is a two-toned eyeshadow in one—cutting makeup time in half.

Benefit’s brow waxing services have also upped the ante with brow styling. Clients can come in to have their brow waxed and then styled into four trendy tricks: Natural brows, which are clean, fluid lines with smooth and rounded edges; the on-trend feather brows, which have a bohemian, upward styling; straight brows, which creates a delicate and youthful look; and bold and angular brows, which are full and defined brows with a tapered arch.

Brow waxing and styling goes a long way this coming May. Benefit is also launching the Bold Is Beautiful Project, which is an initiative wherein all brow waxing proceeds will go to Benefit’s local charity partner, Mano Amiga.

Mano Amiga is an affordable K to 12 school that provides scholarships and sustainable living. One brow wax service is equivalent to either a two-hour leadership training session for girls or three months’ worth of school supplies and many more possibilities to enhance, uplift and inspire these young students, as well as their mothers.

“We want to empower them to dream big. To have bold dreams,” said Tasha Santos, marketing and public relations executive of Benefit Cosmetics Philippines. “The foundation is so important. You have to make the kids be motivated, let them see what kind of people they can be.”

Learn more about Benefit’s Bold Is Beautiful Project at www.benefitcosmetics.com or visit them at the upper ground floor of SM Seaside City.