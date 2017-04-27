SM Woman’s Summer Collection

THE sun is out and the SM Woman Summer Collection is all about rising up to the heat of style and redefining homegrown fashion for the modern global Filipina.

Living up to its promise of being the fashion for every woman, the SM Woman Summer Collection tackles various cuts, colors and patterns that match up to the heat of the season as it makes its way to its extensive product line-up that ranges from up-to-date fashion to swimwear, lounge wear and summer dressing for the city.

The Summer Collection delivers a new look for the modern women to keep every alpha female at the top of her game with summer’s key trends: Optic whites, tropical blues, sheer tulles, poplin pieces, sporty synthetics and subtle florals that cater to every shape, age and lifestyle.

To match the rising temperatures, its bold botanical, colored-blocked and bright patterned swimsuits, sophisticated nautical line, romantic neutrals in flounced black and white bikinis, chic cut-out suits and mesh cover-ups with floral appliqués will complete every female’s beach ensemble. Marymil M. Cabrera