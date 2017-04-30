Raymond Legaspi: Dreamscape

“WHEN I was in the corporate world, a siesta was considered The Great Escape. One had to hide somewhere to get that luxurious nap,” said Raymond Legaspi, a Silaynon who was an advertising creative turned painter basing it on his recent collection of plump and relaxed sleeping women of which were conceived during siesta. His collection entitled Dreamscape displayed at the Qube Gallery at the Crossroads in Cebu City was attended by many of the Cebuano locals.

Raymond Legaspi graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a diploma in Advertising, and for the next two decades, he worked in Manila in the advertising industry, from being a production artist in 1987 to an executive creative director in 2006.

The Spanish word Siesta, in English means a short nap taken in the early afternoon, often after lunch or at midday. The siesta tradition, through Spanish influence, is a common tradition particularly in warmer countries.

